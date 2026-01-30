Barari Gate signals ADE Properties’ next phase of quality-led growth

CEO, Mohammed Ahmad Al Dallal outlines how Barari Gate reflects ADE Properties’ vision
Barari Gate represents a defining moment in our journey as a developer. It marks our entry into the mid-to-upper residential segment with a project that reflects who we are and how we intend to grow. Our strategy has always been based on measured expansion, not volume-driven development. We focus on creating well-positioned projects that deliver long-term value for residents and investors alike. Majan, with its connectivity and proximity to established communities, aligns perfectly with this thinking. Barari Gate sets the tone for the future of ADE Properties by demonstrating our commitment to quality, thoughtful planning, and developments that stand the test of time.
Today’s buyers are far more discerning. They want homes that offer more than just space. They want comfort, functionality, and a sense of lifestyle. Barari Gate has been designed with this in mind. The development will feature 274 residences across a generous built-up area, with a wide range of unit sizes to suit different needs. The integration of curated retail spaces within the building adds everyday convenience, while smart home systems across all units enhance comfort and efficiency. From a pricing and payment perspective, we have structured a six-year plan that supports accessibility and long-term planning, making the project attractive to both end-users and investors.
Design is central to how we create value. Barari Gate features a soft, organic architectural language, complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows that maximise natural light. Select residences will include private pools integrated into balconies, creating a unique resort-style living experience within an urban environment. The amenity offering is equally comprehensive, ranging from swimming pools and sports courts to wellness areas, gyms, and dedicated tracks for running and cycling. Every element has been carefully considered to support wellbeing, community living, and a high-quality residential experience.
