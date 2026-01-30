"Our students are our brand," says Westford Education Group CEO

What personal experiences or defining moments most shaped your leadership philosophy and decision making as CEO?

My leadership philosophy has been shaped less by singular moments and more by a series of formative experiences across cultures, markets, and people. Early in my career, I had the opportunity to work closely with teams from very different backgrounds - academics, corporate leaders, and young professionals. What struck me was that performance and potential were rarely limited by capability; they were limited by access, clarity, and belief.

One defining realisation came when I saw how the right education, delivered at the right time, could completely alter an individual’s trajectory. That insight reshaped how I view leadership not as control or authority, but as responsibility. My decisions today are guided by the question: Does this empower people to grow — professionally and personally? If the answer is yes, the business outcomes usually follow.

Westford operates at the intersection of business and education — how do you personally balance commercial growth with long-term societal impact?

I don’t see commercial growth and societal impact as competing priorities; I see them as interdependent. With Westford I have realised that sustainable growth in education is impossible without real value creation. We believe that our students are our brand! Hence, if learners succeed, institutions thrive, and if institutions thrive responsibly, societies benefit.

At Westford, every growth decision is evaluated through two lenses: relevance and responsibility. Employability is at the core of what Westford does. We respond to market needs, and we equip learners with skills that remain valuable beyond immediate employment. Hence, Westford enables and encourages lifelong learning, a learner can upgrade their education at any point in life and from anywhere around the world.

How do you see the role of education in shaping business leaders who prioritise sustainability and responsible growth?

At Westford, we believe that education is the foundation for creating business leaders who understand that long-term success is inseparable from sustainability and responsibility. Management principles or technical skills should instill a mindset that balances profit with purpose.

Through Westford’s innovative educational programs, we integrate real-world case studies, ethical frameworks, and global business practices that emphasize strategies that are designed around environmental and social responsibilities. We encourage our students to critically think about the broader consequences of business decisions and their impact on communities, economies, and the planet.

Our goal is to empower graduates not just to lead businesses, but to lead them in a way that is innovative, sustainable, and socially conscious.

When you look ahead, what kind of legacy do you want to leave — not just for Westford, but for the education sector as a whole?

I would like Westford to be remembered as an institution that respected education deeply, one that proved academic integrity and business excellence can coexist. A legacy where learners felt genuinely prepared for the real world, partners felt trusted, and teams felt proud of what they built.