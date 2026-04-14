A: The first priority is always to protect the core business. That means managing costs carefully, reviewing efficiencies, and making sure everything we are doing makes commercial sense. It is not about cutting for the sake of it, it is about being smart and measured. We are in regular conversations with landlords around flexibility. Some have been very supportive, which allows us to lean into those locations, increase customer offers, and strengthen the overall proposition. In other cases, that support has not come through yet, but we are hopeful that will evolve so the pressure is shared more evenly across the industry.