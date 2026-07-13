Why operational trust and intelligent assurance are becoming client experience differentiators

To achieve this adaptive oversight, the industry is shifting from traditional automation to agentic AI. Unlike standard automation, which executes fixed repetitive tasks, these multi-agent frameworks can help orchestrate complex workflows, synthesize large datasets and respond dynamically to emerging risks.

EY is helping advance this shift towards AI-enabled audits. The firm has rolled out enterprise-scale agentic AI globally, embedding these capabilities directly into EY Canvas, the single global Assurance platform. Supported by more than 40 new technology releases in 2026 – including expanded guided workflows and the introduction of the EYQ Assurance Assistant – the platform supports 130,000 assurance professionals across 160,000 audit engagements globally, including more than 10,000 engagements in the Middle East and Africa.

Crucially, this approach is human-led and AI-powered. Agentic AI is not replacing human auditors; it is augmenting their capabilities and maximising their efficacy. By reducing the administrative burden, smoothening audit delivery and streamlining data analysis, AI empowers professionals to spend more time where human skill and experience is essential: exercising professional judgment, applying scepticism and evaluating complex evidence.

Walking the talk: The Client Zero advantage

EY is applying the exact same transformation standards to itself as it does to clients, acting as Client Zero. Scaling integrated AI across a global delivery model in a controlled, repeatable way provides EY with first-hand experience. As clients look to achieve similar scaled deployments within their own financial and operational reporting processes, the AI transformation journey of EY serves as a practical reference point. EY is positioned to walk alongside organisations, sharing objective insights on governance, adoption and risk management to help clients build ultimate confidence in their own AI applications.

Delivering tangible value: Confidence, experience, and perspective

For the C-suite, a modernised, technology-enabled audit approach goes beyond compliance. The EY audit transformation programme is designed to deliver three fundamental benefits to clients: confidence, experience, and perspective.

Confidence: Higher quality audits that focus on risk, use technology to spot anomalies and identify unusual patterns across large datasets, with strong data security and enhanced transparency, can strengthen stakeholder trust.

Experience: The client experience – based on a streamlined, technology-enabled engagement with reduced administrative burden, agile delivery and optimised IT ROI – is enhanced.

Perspective: Data-led insights, relevant industry benchmarks derived from advanced analytics, and access to specialised resources can inform strategic leadership.

And our data-led insights, relevant industry benchmarks derived from advanced analytics and access to specialised resources enable sharper insights that, in turn, offer perspective and inform strategic leadership.

The future: Scaling AI with confidence

As AI reshapes business models, advanced capabilities must be supported by strong governance, transparency and explainability. For executives, the challenge is to scale AI to manage risk and create value without creating new vulnerabilities.

Responsible deployment is essential and EY capabilities are developed in line with the firm’s nine principles of responsible AI. In an increasingly digital world, human oversight remains the anchor of technology-supported work. Organisations that invest in intelligent assurance, disciplined AI scaling and operational credibility will be best positioned to protect their enterprises and deliver the dependable, high-quality experiences today’s clients expect.