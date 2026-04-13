DET-HSBC alliance aims to bring more foreign firms, investors and wealth into Dubai
Dubai: Dubai has signed a strategic agreement with HSBC Bank Middle East to attract more international companies, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals to the emirate, as it steps up efforts to boost foreign capital inflows under its D33 economic agenda.
The agreement, signed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, aims to make it easier for global businesses and investors to establish or expand operations in Dubai, DET said in a statement. It is also aimed especially at sectors prioritised under the emirate’s long-term economic growth plan.
The pact brings together Dubai’s investment promotion drive and HSBC’s international banking network, particularly across Asia, to channel more corporate expansion, wealth inflows and capital market activity into Dubai.
Hadi Badri, Chief Executive of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), said the partnership marks another step in Dubai’s push to strengthen its standing as a global business hub.
“As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for global businesses and investors, this strategic partnership with HSBC represents another step forward in delivering on the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33,” he said.
“By aligning DET’s business facilitation capabilities with HSBC’s global reach, we are creating a structured pathway for international companies and investors to establish and expand in Dubai, opening up new opportunities across the emirate’s diverse economic landscape.”
Under the deal, DET will work directly with HSBC’s international corporate, institutional and private wealth clients who are considering entering Dubai or expanding their presence there.
This includes:
Supporting multinational companies setting up regional headquarters
Helping family offices and wealthy individuals establish investment platforms
Offering licensing guidance and regulatory advice
Providing tailored entry support for investors in priority sectors
Both sides will also work on knowledge-sharing programmes to help HSBC’s global teams better understand Dubai’s regulatory environment and business opportunities.
The agreement comes as Dubai reports strong economic performance.
The emirate’s GDP reached about Dh937 billion in 2025, growing 5.4 per cent year on year. Meanwhile, Dubai recorded 643 Greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first half of 2025 — the highest number ever recorded globally in a six-month period since Financial Times’ fDi Markets began tracking the data in 2003.
A major focus of the partnership will be strengthening financial links between Asia and the UAE, as HSBC uses its network across major Asian financial centres to connect investors and businesses with Dubai opportunities.
The move comes as Dubai seeks to deepen its role as a gateway between East and West, especially for firms looking to access markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.
Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer UAE at HSBC Bank Middle East, said Dubai remains one of the world’s most resilient economies despite wider regional uncertainty.
“Dubai has built one of the world’s most resilient and internationally connected economies, underpinned by strong institutions, forward-looking policy and deep global partnerships,” he said.
“Through our partnership with the DET, we aim to help connect global investors with opportunities across Dubai’s dynamic economy. HSBC’s international network, particularly across Asia, positions us well to facilitate investment flows along the Asia-Middle East corridor, which remains one of the world’s most important growth engines.”