The agreement, signed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, aims to make it easier for global businesses and investors to establish or expand operations in Dubai, DET said in a statement. It is also aimed especially at sectors prioritised under the emirate’s long-term economic growth plan.

The emirate’s GDP reached about Dh937 billion in 2025, growing 5.4 per cent year on year. Meanwhile, Dubai recorded 643 Greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first half of 2025 — the highest number ever recorded globally in a six-month period since Financial Times’ fDi Markets began tracking the data in 2003.

“Through our partnership with the DET, we aim to help connect global investors with opportunities across Dubai’s dynamic economy. HSBC’s international network, particularly across Asia, positions us well to facilitate investment flows along the Asia-Middle East corridor, which remains one of the world’s most important growth engines.”

A major focus of the partnership will be strengthening financial links between Asia and the UAE, as HSBC uses its network across major Asian financial centres to connect investors and businesses with Dubai opportunities.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.