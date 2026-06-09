For Dubai SME's Almheiri, the initiative reflects what sets the city apart, a place defined by the diversity of its people and strengthened by partnerships. He noted that the campaign builds on Dubai's tradition of community-led storytelling, from #MyDubai onwards, and shows how public-private collaboration and local voices can translate digital discovery into real economic value. By raising the profile of local F&B concepts and homegrown brands, he said, Map Your Dubai reinforces Dubai's standing as a global gastronomy hub and supports the long-term, sustainable growth goals set out in the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.