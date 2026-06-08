Why UAE families are turning to foundations to safeguard their assets

New research from DIFC Innovation Hub, Julius Baer, and Euroclear shows that the Middle East is approaching a wealth transfer exceeding $1 trillion by 2030. While this regional shift is significant, the growth in the UAE is even more accelerated, with domestic financial wealth on course to exceed $1 trillion in 2026. Despite this, a significant gap remains in how individuals and families prepare for the future of their personal wealth. The “Navigating the Future of Inheritance” report found that 24 per cent of asset holders lack a formal plan for their personal and investment assets. While 84 per cent believe their commercial businesses are well-structured for transition, private wealth remains vulnerable to legal and administrative delays.