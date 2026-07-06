Why the UAE’s next growth story is about more than business

Ras Al Khaimah is quietly emerging as one of the UAE’s most compelling growth narratives
For decades, the UAE has built its reputation as a global trading and investment hub. Increasingly, however, the country is becoming something more profound: a destination where entrepreneurs, investors and internationally mobile families choose not only to do business, but also to live, preserve wealth and build legacies.
That transformation is reflected in the numbers. According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, the UAE is expected to attract a record 9,800 high-net-worth individuals this year, bringing an estimated US$63 billion in investable wealth to the country and making it the world’s leading destination for millionaire migration. This remarkable inflow underscores the growing confidence global investors place in the UAE’s stability, regulatory environment and long-term economic outlook.
Behind these figures lies a broader story. The country’s leadership has spent decades creating a resilient, diversified and future-focused economy built on openness, connectivity and innovation. Today, the UAE offers something increasingly valuable in a fragmented world: certainty.
As wealth becomes more international and families become more geographically mobile, decisions about where to establish businesses are no longer driven solely by tax efficiency or market access. Lifestyle, governance, succession planning and long-term security have become equally important considerations. Increasingly, the UAE is satisfying all of these requirements. (Henley & Partners)
Within this national success story, Ras Al Khaimah is quietly emerging as one of the UAE’s most compelling growth narratives.
Long recognised for its manufacturing and tourism sectors, the emirate is evolving into a diversified economy supported by real estate, industry, logistics and international investment. S&P Global forecasts that Ras Al Khaimah’s economy will continue expanding on the back of its diversified growth model, while strong sovereign ratings and prudent fiscal management have reinforced investor confidence. (S&P Global)
The emirate’s appeal increasingly extends beyond traditional sectors. Ras Al Khaimah is attracting entrepreneurs, family offices and international investors seeking a more relationship-driven environment while remaining connected to the wider opportunities offered by the UAE.
This evolution reflects a broader shift taking place globally. Wealth management is becoming less transactional and more centred on continuity, governance and succession. Families are looking for jurisdictions that provide legal certainty and international connectivity, but equally important are trust, accessibility and the ability to establish long-term roots.
Against this backdrop, Ras Al Khaimah occupies a distinctive position within the UAE’s ecosystem.
Among more than 46 free zones across the country, only three jurisdictions offer foundations, with RAK International Corporate Centre occupying a unique role as the only non-financial centre jurisdiction focused on private wealth structuring and cross-border legacy planning. More than 40,000 entities have been registered with RAK ICC, reflecting growing confidence among international entrepreneurs and wealth advisors seeking structures that support continuity across generations.
The recent launch of RAK ICC’s Business Centre represents another step in the emirate’s evolution. Designed as a hub for advisors, family offices, entrepreneurs and international families, the initiative reflects the changing nature of business itself. Increasingly, flexibility, collaboration and substance are becoming as important as physical presence. The new centre aims to create an ecosystem where relationships, expertise and long-term value creation intersect.
More broadly, it demonstrates how the UAE’s growth story is entering a new phase.
The country’s success is no longer measured solely by the number of companies established or capital attracted. Increasingly, it is defined by its ability to become a destination of permanence — a place where businesses can scale globally, where families can preserve wealth across generations, and where investors can plan with confidence for decades rather than years.
In that context, Ras Al Khaimah’s rise is not separate from the UAE story. It is a natural extension of it.
As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most trusted destinations for enterprise and investment, Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as a complementary platform for long-term growth, wealth preservation and legacy building — illustrating how the country’s economic vision continues to evolve beyond commerce and towards continuity.