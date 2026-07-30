Tell Me Why the biggest risk for investors may be waiting for the perfect time

For many aspiring investors in the UAE, the biggest hurdle is not a lack of money but a reluctance to take the first step. Concerns about market volatility, limited capital and uncertainty over where and when to begin continue to keep many would-be investors on the sidelines. The latest episode of Gulf News' Tell Me Why podcast explores why those fears may be misplaced, as Fedor Panteleev, Chief Product Officer with Denara Group serving CUSP Wealth, clears misconceptions preventing people from growing their wealth.

According to Panteleev, the reasons people give for delaying investments often mask a deeper issue: trust. While many claim they lack sufficient funds or investment knowledge, he says confidence in financial platforms, regulation and access to reliable guidance are the factors that ultimately determine whether people choose to invest.

The discussion highlights how the investment landscape has evolved over the past decade, making wealth creation more accessible than ever. Digital platforms have lowered traditional barriers to entry, allowing people to begin investing with modest amounts instead of the large sums that were once considered necessary.

In the episode, Panteleev brings out the distinction between saving and investing, stressing that while savings remain essential for building an emergency fund, they are unlikely to preserve purchasing power over the long term.

One of the episode's strongest messages is that investors should avoid waiting for the perfect market conditions. Panteleev argues that no one can consistently predict market movements, making regular, disciplined investing a more effective long-term strategy than attempting to time market highs and lows. The real financial cost, he says, comes from remaining out of the market altogether while inflation steadily chips away at savings.

The conversation also addresses the growing demand for Sharia-compliant investing. Panteleev explains that Islamic investing extends beyond avoiding prohibited industries, requiring continuous monitoring of companies' financial activities and debt levels to ensure ongoing compliance. Investors, he adds, should look beyond marketing claims and understand the governance behind Sharia-compliant products.

He also discusses how artificial intelligence is reshaping wealth management. While AI makes investment advice, portfolio analysis and financial planning more scalable and accessible, Panteleev believes technology will complement rather than replace human advisers. The future of wealth management, he suggests, lies in a hybrid model where automation handles routine tasks while advisers focus on understanding clients' changing financial goals and life circumstances.