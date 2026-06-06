Dubai: If you are looking for a summer escape with cooler weather, green landscapes, waterfalls and misty mountains, Salalah is just two hours away. The coastal city in Oman's Dhofar region experiences the Khareef, an annual monsoon season that transforms the area into a lush retreat while temperatures across the UAE and Gulf soar past 43°C. UAE residents also benefit from visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.