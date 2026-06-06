UAE to Salalah, Oman: Best time to visit, top attractions, budget bus tours and cost
Dubai: If you are looking for a summer escape with cooler weather, green landscapes, waterfalls and misty mountains, Salalah is just two hours away. The coastal city in Oman's Dhofar region experiences the Khareef, an annual monsoon season that transforms the area into a lush retreat while temperatures across the UAE and Gulf soar past 43°C. UAE residents also benefit from visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.
Tour operators say bookings are building ahead of the season.
Georges Kfoury, founder and managing director of Arabian Wanderers, which runs curated trips across Oman, Socotra, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has already started receiving requests for its Salalah Khareef packages.
"It hasn't stopped people requesting and booking our packages. A lot of our customers are from neighbouring Gulf countries. Salalah in the summer has always been a popular choice for visitors from the region," said Georges Kfoury.
Abdus Samad Hussain Siddiqui, co-founder of Beautiful Salalah Tours, reported similar demand.
"During Eid Al Adha we had strong demand for tour packages from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, especially for bus travel from UAE to Salalah. Now that the Khareef season is approaching, it's starting to pick up again," he said.
Both operators recommend booking early. Airfares are still reasonable but can exceed Dh1,000 return during peak season, while hotel rates also rise significantly.
Although khareef means 'autumn' in Arabic, in Salalah it refers to a localised summer monsoon that brings drizzle, low cloud and mist across the Dhofar mountains. Rivers begin flowing, valleys turn green and the Jabal Samhan range is covered in lush vegetation.
Temperatures typically range between 20°C and 27°C, a sharp contrast to the 40°C-plus heat experienced elsewhere in the Gulf, according to Siddiqui.
Kfoury said travellers should not expect the full Khareef experience in June.
"If you really want to experience rain, fog, and misty clouds alongside lush greenery, mid-July to the end of September is the perfect time. Mid-July brings fog, mist, and rain; by September you get slight sunshine but the greenery is still very much there."
"There is a common misconception that June is the best time to experience the Khareef season. However, if you want to see Salalah at its greenest, with frequent rain, dense fog, misty clouds, and lush landscapes, the ideal time to visit is from mid-July to the end of September. Mid-July typically brings fog, mist, and regular rainfall, while September sees slightly sunnier weather, although the region remains beautifully green and vibrant."Georges Kfoury, Founder and Managing Director of Arabian Wanderers
Costs vary depending on accommodation, transport, duration and inclusions, but travel experts recommend guided tours, especially for first-time visitors.
"I highly recommend joining a tour or booking guided excursions because many of the waterfalls, beaches and mountain attractions are in remote areas," Kfoury said.
"You need to know how to navigate the terrain, often using a 4x4 vehicle, and local guides can also provide a more authentic experience and take you to places that many tourists would otherwise miss."
Arabian Wanderers offers a small-group adventure package for Dh2,500, including accommodation, meals, transport, guided tours and hikes, airport transfers, and access to lesser-known attractions and viewpoints. Return flights must be booked separately.
With airfares rising during Khareef, many UAE residents are choosing coach tours to Salalah as a more affordable alternative.
"People are looking for affordable destinations that offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, pleasant weather and beautiful scenery. Although direct flights take less than two hours, bus tour packages remain popular," Siddiqui said.
Even though the trip can take around 16 hours, many travellers still opt for it. "Despite the long journey, it's still popular because they can carry more luggage and experience the dramatic change in scenery, from desert landscapes to lush green mountains and tropical vegetation," he explained.
A typical Khareef coach package costs around Dh1,290 per person when booked early and Dh1,490 closer to the season. Packages generally include return coach travel from Dubai, three-star hotel accommodation, meals and guided tours.
"If you wait until July, airline ticket prices can become very expensive, and hotel rates also increase considerably. A bus tour package can be a practical option, especially for families. It also simplifies travel arrangements because GCC residents of many nationalities can obtain a visa on arrival when entering Oman," Siddiqui added.
“While direct flights from the UAE to Oman take less than two hours, bus tour packages from Dubai to Salalah remain highly popular. Despite the journey taking around 16 hours, many travellers prefer this option because it allows them to carry more luggage and enjoy the dramatic change in scenery along the way, from vast desert landscapes to the lush green hills and tropical surroundings of Salalah.”Abdus Samad Hussain Siddiqui, Co-Founder of Beautiful Salalah Tours
Key attractions include:
Wadi Darbat – Seasonal waterfalls, lakes and boat rides.
Jabal Samhan – Dhofar's highest mountain range with panoramic views.
Burj Al Askar Viewpoint – Scenic photography spot.
Mughsail Beach – Known for blowholes and white sandy beaches.
Shaat Viewpoint – Dramatic cliffside views over the Arabian Sea.
Tawi Atair Sinkhole – One of the world's largest sinkholes.
Anti-Gravity Point – Where vehicles appear to roll uphill.
Al Fazayah Beach – Famous for turquoise waters and secluded surroundings.
Seasonal waterfalls across the Dhofar region.
Salalah is also known for its connection to the ancient frankincense trade. The Dhofar region was once at the centre of the global trade route, and several associated archaeological sites are UNESCO World Heritage sites. The area is also home to rare baobab trees.
Visitors can also enjoy hiking, mountain trekking, zip-lining, nature trails, boat rides and off-road adventures.
Kfoury recommends arriving early at major attractions. "Try to reach your destination by 7am or 8am. From around 10am or 11am, many of the popular sites become quite busy, and you may not be able to fully enjoy the experience."
He also advised travellers to prepare for cooler and wetter conditions.
What to pack:
Light jacket or sweater
Mosquito repellent
Raincoat or waterproof jacket
Rain boots or waterproof footwear
Hiking shoes with good grip
"A lot of people underestimate the weather conditions in Salalah during Khareef," he added.
Bus tour package: Around 16 hours from Dubai but increasingly popular due to cost savings, higher luggage allowances and changing scenery along the route. Visa arrangements are generally included for GCC residents.
Driving from UAE to Oman : Around 1,200-1,300km or 14-18 hours including border crossings at Hatta or Khatm Al Shikla. Travellers need a passport, UAE residence visa, Oman-valid car insurance and Dh35 for the UAE exit fee.