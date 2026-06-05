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SalamAir suspends Kuwait and Beirut flights due to regional security concerns

Omani carrier halts services following attacks and evolving regional developments

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Oman's low-cost carrier said all flights between Oman and Kuwait will remain suspended until July 16, 2026, while services to and from Beirut will remain suspended until July 17, 2026.
Oman's low-cost carrier said all flights between Oman and Kuwait will remain suspended until July 16, 2026, while services to and from Beirut will remain suspended until July 17, 2026.
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Dubai: SalamAir has temporarily suspended flights to Kuwait and Lebanon as regional tensions continue to disrupt air travel across parts of the Middle East following attacks reported in both countries this week.

In a travel advisory issued on Friday, Oman's low-cost carrier said all flights between Oman and Kuwait will remain suspended until July 16, 2026, while services to and from Beirut will remain suspended until July 17, 2026.

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The airline said the decision was taken in response to ongoing regional developments, as well as safety considerations and regulatory requirements.

"SalamAir continues to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as further information becomes available," the airline said.

The suspension comes a day after security incidents were reported in both Kuwait and Lebanon, prompting heightened concerns over regional stability and the potential impact on aviation operations. Several airlines across the region have been reviewing schedules and routes amid evolving security assessments.

SalamAir did not specify whether affected passengers would be rebooked or offered alternative travel arrangements, but advised customers to follow updates through its official communication channels.

The airline said passenger safety remains its highest priority and that operations would resume once conditions allow and the necessary regulatory approvals are in place.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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