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Oman braces for heavy rain and strong winds from March 31

Authorities urge caution as unstable weather set to hit the nation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Oman Meteorology said a low-pressure trough is expected to move across the Sultanate from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.
Oman Meteorology said a low-pressure trough is expected to move across the Sultanate from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.
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Dubai: Oman is preparing for thunderstorms and possible flash floods between March 31 and April 2 after the national meteorological authorities warned of unstable weather conditions affecting several governorates.

Oman Meteorology said a low-pressure trough is expected to move across the Sultanate from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning, bringing scattered rainfall of varying intensity, at times accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Authorities also warned of possible flash flooding in wadis and low-lying areas, as well as reduced visibility during periods of heavy rain.

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According to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), cloud activity is expected on Tuesday over Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North Al Batinah, Al Wusta and Dhofar, with light to moderate rainfall and limited risk of flash floods. Winds are forecast at between 10 and 20 knots.

Weather conditions are expected to intensify from Wednesday through Thursday morning, with cloud cover extending to Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Sharqiyah and South Al Batinah, in addition to previously affected areas. Rain may become thundery at times, accompanied by active winds ranging between 15 and 30 knots (27–55km/h).

The authority said the impact level is expected to range from low to moderate, but cautioned that wadis and valleys could experience sudden flooding.

Sea conditions are also forecast to deteriorate, with moderate to rough waves reaching between two and three metres along most coastlines. Authorities have advised against marine activities during periods of thunderstorms.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant, avoid flooded areas, monitor official weather updates and follow safety guidance issued through Oman Meteorology and relevant authorities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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