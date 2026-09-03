Lulu expands presence in the holy city; opens new hypermarket in Madinah

Store to provide convenient shopping for pilgrims, residents, support Saudi Vision 2030
Lulu has expanded its presence in the holy city of Madinah with the opening of a new hypermarket, further strengthening its retail network serving pilgrims, residents and visitors.
The new store is Lulu’s biggest and its second store in Madinah and 79th store in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates four stores within the Holy Sites, providing pilgrims with convenient access to essential products during the Hajj season.
The new hypermarket in Madinah Al Munawwarah, was inaugurated by Fahad Alyan Al-Mughir, Chairman of the Board, Madinah Chamber of Commerce, in the presence of Ahmed Bakr Zaidan, Secretary General, Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, along with other dignitaries and senior officials.
“This expansion reflects our commitment to providing convenient shopping experiences for pilgrims, residents and visitors, while supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Our continued expansion in the Kingdom will also create more employment opportunities and contribute to the development of local economy,” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.
“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Government of Saudi Arabia for their continued support,” he added.
Strategically located near the Haramain Train Station on King Khalid Road in Madinah Al-Munawwarah, the new hypermarket spans approximately 95,648 square feet across two floors. It offers a modern and convenient shopping experience, with a wide selection of fresh food, groceries, daily essentials and other departmental products, including home essentials, electronics and mobile accessories, catering to the needs of pilgrims, visitors and residents. The hypermarket also features ample parking facilities, ensuring a convenient shopping experience.
Also present on the occasion were Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu; Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of Lulu; Mohammed Harris, Director of Lulu Saudi Arabia, and other senior officials.