Lulu expands presence in the holy city; opens new hypermarket in Madinah

Strategically located near the Haramain Train Station on King Khalid Road in Madinah Al-Munawwarah, the new hypermarket spans approximately 95,648 square feet across two floors. It offers a modern and convenient shopping experience, with a wide selection of fresh food, groceries, daily essentials and other departmental products, including home essentials, electronics and mobile accessories, catering to the needs of pilgrims, visitors and residents. The hypermarket also features ample parking facilities, ensuring a convenient shopping experience.