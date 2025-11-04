GOLD/FOREX
Indian Sikh pilgrims cross into Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations

Sikh pilgrims have crossed into Pakistan for the first time since the conflict in May

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Indian Sikh pilgrims cross into Pakistan through the Wagah border to join Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, near Lahore.
Indian Sikh pilgrims cross into Pakistan through the Wagah border to join Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, near Lahore.
Dozens of Sikh pilgrims from India crossed into Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border on Tuesday, marking the first major crossing since the border’s closure in May.
The visit precedes celebrations marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.
Indian Sikh pilgrims wave as they head to Pakistan through the India-Pakistan Wagah border in Wagah on November 4, 2025,
According to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, more than 2,100 pilgrims were granted visas to take part in the 10-day festival.
Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing point.
Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan after crossing the India-Pakistan Wagah border in Wagah on November 4, 2025,
The group will visit key religious sites, including Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak’s birthplace near Lahore, and Kartarpur, where he is buried.
The event highlights ongoing efforts by both sides to facilitate religious exchanges and promote cultural understanding.
The pilgrimage holds deep emotional and spiritual significance for Sikhs, as several of their holiest shrines lie within Pakistan’s Punjab province.
The devotees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for facilitating the visa process, especially in the wake of security concerns following Operation Sindoor.

