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UAE’s Al Jaber proposes German-Emirati investment council to drive long-term industrial and technology partnership

UAE, Germany eye deeper partnership in AI, energy, healthcare and agritech

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s Special Envoy to Germany, said on Wednesday that the UAE views Germany as a key location for industry and technology, proposing the establishment of an investment council to mobilise long-term capital.

In an opinion article published by Germany’s leading business and financial newspaper Handelsblatt, Al Jaber said the two countries can jointly lay the foundations for further long-term growth.

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He added that the two countries can build on a strong economic foundation, noting that bilateral trade reached around €13.6 billion in 2025, an increase of 15 per cent compared with the previous year.

Al Jaber noted that UAE exports to Germany rose by 58 per cent, adding that few economic relationships are currently developing with such dynamism.

The op-ed highlights the strong foundation of the relationship, with €13.6 billion in bilateral trade in 2025, UAE exports to Germany up 58 per cent, more than €34 billion already invested by the UAE in Germany, and over 2,000 German companies operating in the UAE. It points to Covestro and Masdar’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind project as examples of the UAE’s long-term commitment to Germany’s industrial base, energy security and economic growth.

Dr Sultan wrote that the two countries will establish a German-Emirati Investment Council during the visit, aimed at mobilising long-term capital, identifying investment opportunities and removing barriers for businesses. The op-ed signals further substantial UAE investments in advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, AI, healthcare, life sciences and agritech, while calling for more German companies to invest, develop and manufacture in the UAE and use the country as a platform to reach markets across the Gulf, Asia and Africa.

It describes the state visit as the start of a deeper economic and strategic partnership that goes well beyond trade, with Germany and the UAE working together to build stronger industries, more resilient economies and supply chains, accelerate innovation, strengthen energy security and create new opportunities for both countries.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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