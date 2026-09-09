UAE, Germany eye deeper partnership in AI, energy, healthcare and agritech
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s Special Envoy to Germany, said on Wednesday that the UAE views Germany as a key location for industry and technology, proposing the establishment of an investment council to mobilise long-term capital.
In an opinion article published by Germany’s leading business and financial newspaper Handelsblatt, Al Jaber said the two countries can jointly lay the foundations for further long-term growth.
He added that the two countries can build on a strong economic foundation, noting that bilateral trade reached around €13.6 billion in 2025, an increase of 15 per cent compared with the previous year.
Al Jaber noted that UAE exports to Germany rose by 58 per cent, adding that few economic relationships are currently developing with such dynamism.
The op-ed highlights the strong foundation of the relationship, with €13.6 billion in bilateral trade in 2025, UAE exports to Germany up 58 per cent, more than €34 billion already invested by the UAE in Germany, and over 2,000 German companies operating in the UAE. It points to Covestro and Masdar’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind project as examples of the UAE’s long-term commitment to Germany’s industrial base, energy security and economic growth.
Dr Sultan wrote that the two countries will establish a German-Emirati Investment Council during the visit, aimed at mobilising long-term capital, identifying investment opportunities and removing barriers for businesses. The op-ed signals further substantial UAE investments in advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, AI, healthcare, life sciences and agritech, while calling for more German companies to invest, develop and manufacture in the UAE and use the country as a platform to reach markets across the Gulf, Asia and Africa.
It describes the state visit as the start of a deeper economic and strategic partnership that goes well beyond trade, with Germany and the UAE working together to build stronger industries, more resilient economies and supply chains, accelerate innovation, strengthen energy security and create new opportunities for both countries.