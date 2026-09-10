It targets industry, advanced technology, AI, digital infrastructure and energy
The UAE has announced plans to invest €40 billion in Germany across strategic sectors including industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy, in a major expansion of the two countries’ long-term economic partnership.
The announcement comes amid growing momentum in UAE-German relations and coincides with the state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany.
Of the planned €40 billion investment, €10 billion will be allocated to Bavaria, reflecting the UAE’s confidence in Germany’s industrial, technological and innovation capabilities and its approach to building long-term economic and investment partnerships.
The investment marks a significant step forward in economic ties between the UAE and Germany, directing capital towards sectors expected to drive growth and competitiveness over the coming decades.
It will seek to combine Germany’s advanced industrial, technological and research capabilities with the UAE’s investment expertise and ability to support major projects and accelerate their growth and expansion.
The investment is also expected to support innovation and the development of future technologies, strengthen energy security and digital infrastructure, and create new opportunities for companies and institutions in both countries to establish long-term partnerships.
The initiative is aimed at supporting economic growth, creating new opportunities and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise between the two countries.
Closer cooperation with Germany will also enable the UAE to expand its investment presence in one of Europe’s largest and most industrially and technologically advanced economies.
The UAE is seeking to benefit from German expertise in sectors aligned with its priorities for developing a future economy based on knowledge, technology and innovation.
The planned investment is therefore intended to extend beyond capital deployment, establishing a long-term strategic partnership that brings together UAE capital and investment capabilities with Germany’s industrial, technological and innovation base.
The initiative is expected to strengthen shared economic interests and reinforce the UAE and Germany’s roles as partners in developing industries and technologies of the future.