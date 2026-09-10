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UAE plans €40 billion investment in Germany to deepen economic partnership

It targets industry, advanced technology, AI, digital infrastructure and energy

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE will invest €40 billion in Germany, including €10 billion for Bavaria, targeting industry, advanced technology and future growth sectors.
The UAE will invest €40 billion in Germany, including €10 billion for Bavaria, targeting industry, advanced technology and future growth sectors.
WAM

The UAE has announced plans to invest €40 billion in Germany across strategic sectors including industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy, in a major expansion of the two countries’ long-term economic partnership.

The announcement comes amid growing momentum in UAE-German relations and coincides with the state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany.

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Of the planned €40 billion investment, €10 billion will be allocated to Bavaria, reflecting the UAE’s confidence in Germany’s industrial, technological and innovation capabilities and its approach to building long-term economic and investment partnerships.

The investment marks a significant step forward in economic ties between the UAE and Germany, directing capital towards sectors expected to drive growth and competitiveness over the coming decades.

It will seek to combine Germany’s advanced industrial, technological and research capabilities with the UAE’s investment expertise and ability to support major projects and accelerate their growth and expansion.

The investment is also expected to support innovation and the development of future technologies, strengthen energy security and digital infrastructure, and create new opportunities for companies and institutions in both countries to establish long-term partnerships.

The initiative is aimed at supporting economic growth, creating new opportunities and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise between the two countries.

Closer cooperation with Germany will also enable the UAE to expand its investment presence in one of Europe’s largest and most industrially and technologically advanced economies.

The UAE is seeking to benefit from German expertise in sectors aligned with its priorities for developing a future economy based on knowledge, technology and innovation.

The planned investment is therefore intended to extend beyond capital deployment, establishing a long-term strategic partnership that brings together UAE capital and investment capabilities with Germany’s industrial, technological and innovation base.

The initiative is expected to strengthen shared economic interests and reinforce the UAE and Germany’s roles as partners in developing industries and technologies of the future.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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