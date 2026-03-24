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Dubai records Dh84.6 million sale of high-end off-plan apartment in Jumeirah

High-end deal reflects rising demand as luxury property activity accelerates

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai: A luxury off-plan apartment has been sold for Dh84.6 million in Dubai’s Jumeirah 1 district.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department’s Dubai REST platform, the apartment covers approximately 11,566 square feet (around 1,074 square metres), with an average price exceeding Dh7,317 per square foot. The property is located within the Solaya 1, 2, 3 development in Jumeirah 1.

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The transaction comes as the emirate’s real estate sector continues to show strong momentum. Total real estate transactions reached about Dh1.57 billion by midday trading, with property sales alone exceeding Dh1.32 billion.

Dubai’s luxury property market recorded exceptional activity in 2025, driven by growing interest from high-net-worth individuals worldwide attracted by the emirate’s investment environment, regulatory framework and tax advantages.

Data showed that Dubai recorded 6,668 luxury property transactions in 2025 worth around Dh143.8 billion, compared with 4,735 transactions valued at Dh99.3 billion in 2024, marking growth of 41% in transaction volume and 45% in value.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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