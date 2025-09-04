How much did each top-5 European league spend in this summer transfer window?

Spending reveals English football's financial muscle is creating an unprecedented gap
Dubai: The summer 2025 transfer window showcased once again that English football is financially dominant. The Premier League clubs collectively spent an eye-watering €3.76 billion (Dh15.04 billion) on new players – that's actually more than what the other four major European leagues spent combined (€2.79 billion/Dh11.16 billion total).
Premier League: €3.76 billion (Dh15.04 billion)
Serie A (Italy): €1.02 billion (Dh4.08 billion)
Bundesliga (Germany): €648 million (Dh2.59 billion)
La Liga (Spain): €575.1 million (Dh2.30 billion)
Ligue 1 (France): €547.3 million (Dh2.19 billion)
The Premier League's massive TV revenue means even mid-table English clubs have more spending power than top teams in other countries. This creates a huge financial advantage that's only getting bigger. Seven clubs in the Premier league broke their transfer records in this window.
Liverpool led the charge as the biggest spenders, dropping roughly €483 million (Dh1.93 billion) on new talent. Their marquee signings included Swedish striker Alexander Isak for a British record £125 million (Dh596 million) and German playmaker Florian Wirtz for up to £116.5 million (Dh555 million). They broke the British transfer record twice in this window alone.
Chelsea proved you can spend big and still make money – they actually turned a profit by selling over €330 million (Dh1.32 billion) worth of players. That itself is a record.
German clubs acted more like a talent factory, with stars like Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike moving to England for big money. Spanish and French leagues were much more cautious with their spending, with French clubs actually making more from sales than they spent. Spanish clubs have strict FFP rules, which is restricting even Barcelona to spend.
When you look at net spending (what clubs spent minus what they earned from sales), Arsenal topped the table at roughly £257 million (Dh1.22 billion), while Chelsea's wheeling and dealing left them with a small profit despite their heavy investment. The numbers tell a clear story: English football's financial muscle is creating an unprecedented gap with the rest of Europe. Is Premier league the new Super League?
