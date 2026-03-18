With their new album ARIRANG docking on March 20, there's a lot happening on the ARMY front. As one fan wrote, "I am not okay, someone give me some water!" Another tersely added, after seeing that the teaser provides no clues, "Okay, so we know that the track is called Swim." Another analysed that the teaser felt very RM, well, because it involved a museum and our leader loves a good museum visit. Others rallied with, "V, I need your help," because you can always rely on Kim Taehyung (V) to break things down for you, and moreover, pairing the words with edits of a sleepy V. It's the new ARMY joke, folks, and in no time, it will reach BTS soon.