The new teaser has left fans drawing up wild theories
It's a truth universally acknowledged that you can never quite decipher a BTS music video, correctly. Least of all, by its teaser. Who would have guessed that Jungkook's Seven wasn't a tender brotherly ode to the band? Who would have surmised that Jin was going to propose to a Tuna in Super Tuna? Well, okay maybe we should have predicted that.
Well, keeping in line with that confusion, HYBE just dropped a 16-second teaser for their new track Swim, and the fandom is currently in a collective state of biological crisis.
With their new album ARIRANG docking on March 20, there's a lot happening on the ARMY front. As one fan wrote, "I am not okay, someone give me some water!" Another tersely added, after seeing that the teaser provides no clues, "Okay, so we know that the track is called Swim." Another analysed that the teaser felt very RM, well, because it involved a museum and our leader loves a good museum visit. Others rallied with, "V, I need your help," because you can always rely on Kim Taehyung (V) to break things down for you, and moreover, pairing the words with edits of a sleepy V. It's the new ARMY joke, folks, and in no time, it will reach BTS soon.
In the clip, we see a mystery woman staring down a massive, regal ship inside the Museu de Marinha (Navy Museum). It’s moody, it’s expensive, and it’s quiet—the calm before the Bangtan storm.
Produced by heavy hitters Tyler Spry and Leclair, with our leader RM on the credits, we already know the lyrics are going to hit like a tidal wave.
ARMY Twitter hasn't slept since the upload, and the theories are getting wilder by the second. Put on your tin-foil bucket hats, because here is what fans are manifesting:
The "Hwayangyeonhwa" (HYYH) connection: Some eagle-eyed fans noticed the ship’s structure mirrors the scaffolding from the Prologue video. Is the 'Sea' finally calling them back to settle the timeline?
Pirate King Bangta fans are convinced the Navy Museum setting points to a "Revolutionary Pirate" concept. Are they the ones "swimming" against the current of the industry?
The mystery woman: Is she a representation of the "Whalien 52," finally finding her pod? Or is she a time-traveler observing the boys' legacy from a museum in the future?
The "Arirang" double meaning: While Arirang is a traditional Korean folk song about longing and crossing a mountain pass, fans think Swim represents the modern-day equivalent: crossing the vast ocean to find home.
Meanwhile, there are other ARMYs just baffled, and also quite excited to see what exactly, the boys will release. After all, it's BTS, you just can't ever be prepared.
The official tracklist for ARIRANG is out, and it is a 14-track journey. What’s really getting fans talking is the sheer star power behind the scenes—we’re talking collaborations with Tame Impala (Kevin Parker), Diplo, and Ryan Tedder.
The album is set to drop this Friday, March 20, 2026, at 1 PM KST. Here is the full lineup:
Body to Body (Produced by Ryan Tedder & Diplo)
Hooligan (Produced by El Guincho)
Aliens (Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It)
FYA (Produced by JPEGMafia & Diplo)
2.0 (Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It)
No. 29 (Interlude)
SWIM (Title Track — Produced by Tyler Spry & Leclair)
Merry Go Round (Produced by Kevin Parker/Tame Impala)
NORMAL (Produced by Ryan Tedder)
Like Animals (Produced by Diplo)
they don't know 'bout us (Produced by Y2K)
One More Night (Produced by Diplo)
Please (Produced by Tyler Spry)
Into the Sun (Anthemic Closer)