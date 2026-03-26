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Planning an embassy visit? Philippine mission in UAE announces April closure dates

Assistance to nationals services to remain available during closures

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The Philippine embassy building in Abu Dhabi
The Philippine embassy building in Abu Dhabi
Website / Philippine embassy

Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has announced that it will be closed on select dates in April in observance of Philippine national holidays, while assuring residents that emergency support will remain uninterrupted.

In an advisory, the embassy has noted that it would temporarily suspend its regular services on April 2 and 3, which fall on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, as well as on April 9 in observance of Araw ng Kagitingan, also known as the Day of Valor. The closures are in accordance with Proclamation No. 1006.

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Assistance services to continue

Despite the temporary closure, the Embassy has emphasised that its Assistance-to-Nationals section will remain operational throughout the holiday period. 

This measure has been put in place in light of the ongoing regional situation, ensuring that Filipinos in need of urgent help can still receive the necessary assistance.

Support lines open 

Filipinos across the UAE requiring immediate support can reach out to the embassy through call, SMS or WhatsApp. Separate hotlines are available for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and non-OFWs.

  • Assistance-to-Nationals (for OFWs): +971 56 270 9157

  • Assistance-to-Nationals (for non-OFWs): +971 50 443 8003

  • Overseas Workers Welfare Administration: +971 54 557 2121

  • Contract verification: +971 54 725 8482

  • Consular and other concerns: +971 50 813 7836

Residents planning to access embassy services are advised to schedule their visits outside the closure dates to avoid inconvenience. Normal operations are expected to resume after the holidays.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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