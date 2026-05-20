The monument planned to reach a total height of 77 metres
Armenia is nearing completion of what is expected to become the world’s tallest statue of Jesus Christ, a massive monument rising on Mount Hatis near the capital Yerevan that will tower above Brazil’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue.
The project, backed by Armenian businessman and former politician Gagik Tsarukyan, is being constructed on the slopes of Mount Hatis, around 30 km northeast of Yerevan. The monument is planned to reach a total height of 77 metres, including a 33-metre statue of Christ mounted on a 44-metre pedestal.
The structure will surpass Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, which stands about 38 metres tall including its pedestal.
Construction of the aluminium statue is reported to be in its final stages after several delays linked to archaeological and environmental concerns surrounding the mountain site. Armenian authorities earlier halted work following concerns that construction activities could damage ancient fortress remains discovered on Mount Hatis.
Work later resumed after the project site was moved several hundred metres away from the original summit location and new permits were issued.
Supporters say the monument could become a major religious tourism landmark and a symbol of national revival for Armenia, the first country to adopt Christianity as a state religion in 301 AD. Critics, including the Armenian Apostolic Church and archaeologists, have argued that the project conflicts with Armenian religious traditions and risks damaging cultural her