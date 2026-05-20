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Armenia nears completion of world’s tallest Christ statue near Yerevan

The monument planned to reach a total height of 77 metres

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Armenia nears completion of world’s tallest Christ statue near Yerevan
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Armenia is nearing completion of what is expected to become the world’s tallest statue of Jesus Christ, a massive monument rising on Mount Hatis near the capital Yerevan that will tower above Brazil’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue.

The project, backed by Armenian businessman and former politician Gagik Tsarukyan, is being constructed on the slopes of Mount Hatis, around 30 km northeast of Yerevan. The monument is planned to reach a total height of 77 metres, including a 33-metre statue of Christ mounted on a 44-metre pedestal.

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The structure will surpass Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, which stands about 38 metres tall including its pedestal.

Construction of the aluminium statue is reported to be in its final stages after several delays linked to archaeological and environmental concerns surrounding the mountain site. Armenian authorities earlier halted work following concerns that construction activities could damage ancient fortress remains discovered on Mount Hatis.

Work later resumed after the project site was moved several hundred metres away from the original summit location and new permits were issued.

Supporters say the monument could become a major religious tourism landmark and a symbol of national revival for Armenia, the first country to adopt Christianity as a state religion in 301 AD. Critics, including the Armenian Apostolic Church and archaeologists, have argued that the project conflicts with Armenian religious traditions and risks damaging cultural her

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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