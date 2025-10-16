New Virgin Mary station sparks debate on religion, symbolism, and Iran’s image
Dubai: Iran has unveiled a new subway metro station in Tehran named after the Virgin Mary, marking a rare gesture of interfaith recognition that has drawn both domestic and international attention.
Located near one of the capital’s main Armenian churches, the “Maryam Moghaddas” (Saint Mary) station features architecture inspired by both Christian and Persian traditions. Its ceiling mirrors the dome of the nearby Holy Virgin Church, using stainless steel structures and softly lit oval recesses, while the entrance bears inscriptions in Armenian and Persian reading, “In the name of God”.
Tehran’s mayor, Alireza Zakani, described the project as a symbol of “the coexistence of divine religions” in the Iranian capital. Writing on X, he said: “The design, featuring light, arches, and silence underground, combines the delicacy of church architecture with the calming geometry of Iranian design.”
Situated 25 metres below ground, the station lies within the western section of Maryam Park and is accessible via three escalators.
Officials say the decision reflects the Virgin Mary’s revered status in both Islam and Christianity. The move, which comes amid broader government efforts to showcase religious tolerance and cultural diversity, has sparked discussion about faith, symbolism, and Iran’s evolving public image.
While Christians form a small minority in Iran, the naming of the station marks an unprecedented step in the country’s public transport system, one that has resonated far beyond Tehran.
