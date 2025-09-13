Large taxi fleet and free shuttle buses available throughout the event for smooth travel
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will extend metro timings on Saturday, September 13, to support smooth travel for visitors attending the Iran Fest Event 2025 at Expo City Dubai.
Metro services will run from 12:00pm until 12:00am, one hour later than usual.
In addition to the extended metro service, a large fleet of taxis will be available throughout the event to provide convenient transport for attendees. Visitors can also check metro schedules for easy access to the venue.
To further facilitate travel, free shuttle buses will operate from parking lots to the event entrance, ensuring a hassle-free journey for all visitors.
On the same day, fans attending the Al Wasl vs. Al Ain match in the ADNOC Pro League at Al Wasl Club can also benefit from RTA services. Taxis will be available to transport spectators to and from the stadium, while additional parking spaces behind the club will accommodate those traveling by private vehicles.
RTA said these measures aim to ensure a comfortable and seamless travel experience for all visitors attending major events across the city.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox