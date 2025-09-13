GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

RTA extends Dubai Metro timings for Iran Fest 2025 on September 13

Large taxi fleet and free shuttle buses available throughout the event for smooth travel

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Metro hours extended for Saturday’s Iran Fest 2025
Dubai Metro hours extended for Saturday’s Iran Fest 2025
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will extend metro timings on Saturday, September 13, to support smooth travel for visitors attending the Iran Fest Event 2025 at Expo City Dubai.

Metro services will run from 12:00pm until 12:00am, one hour later than usual.

In addition to the extended metro service, a large fleet of taxis will be available throughout the event to provide convenient transport for attendees. Visitors can also check metro schedules for easy access to the venue.

To further facilitate travel, free shuttle buses will operate from parking lots to the event entrance, ensuring a hassle-free journey for all visitors.

On the same day, fans attending the Al Wasl vs. Al Ain match in the ADNOC Pro League at Al Wasl Club can also benefit from RTA services. Taxis will be available to transport spectators to and from the stadium, while additional parking spaces behind the club will accommodate those traveling by private vehicles.

RTA said these measures aim to ensure a comfortable and seamless travel experience for all visitors attending major events across the city.

Related Topics:
RTADubai taxisDubai Metro

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Metro Blue Line works prompt road closure

Dubai Metro Blue Line works prompt road closure

1m read
The revised schedule covers Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, the Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, and vehicle testing centres.

Dubai's bus, Metro hours for Prophet's birthday holiday

1m read
The adjustment to the Red Line route, connects Centrepoint Station with Al Fardan Exchange Station, providing an additional travel option for passengers during peak morning and evening hours.

New Dubai Metro Red Line route - will it reduce crowds?

4m read
Late night metro service for Emirates Loves Pakistan event in Dubai

Emirates Loves Pakistan: Dubai metro timings extended

1m read