ADRA cracks down on illegal tobacco sales, issues 61 warnings
Dubai: A number of companies have been found to be in violation of The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA) regulations on selling tobacco and vape products in the emirate. ADRA is part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.
In a statement on Nov 5, ADRA announced the closure of two commercial establishments, issuance of 61 warnings, and 18 violations related to non-compliance with federal laws, executive regulations, and the decisions of the UAE Cabinet as well as ADDED’s rules and circulars.
For this purpose, the authority conducted 1,661 field visits and 21 inspection campaigns during the first 10 months of 2025 to check the rules and regulations on the sale of tobacco and electronic cigarettes were being adhered to.
Violations include displaying tobacco products at checkout counters, home deliveries of these products, and sales to underage individuals.
Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “Our strong focus on providing a safe and conducive environment for business growth and consumer protection reflects ADRA’s commitment to ensuring an advanced ecosystem that meets health, safety, and environmental requirements while offering the best mechanisms to ensure goods and services are provided according to the highest international standards.”
“The limited number of violations recorded in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, compared to the total number of active commercial establishments and inspection visits, indicates a high level of compliance with laws and regulations of business activities. This also highlights the effectiveness of awareness campaigns in promoting understanding and best practices across the business sector. We will continue our efforts to foster an environment that ensures the highest standards of health, safety, and transparency. We remain committed to protecting consumer rights, intellectual property, and trademarks, which are fundamental pillars in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for talent, business, and investment,” he added.
