GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi shuts down 2 stores over sale of smoking products

ADRA cracks down on illegal tobacco sales, issues 61 warnings

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
The authority conducted 1,661 field visits and 21 inspection campaigns during the first 10 months of 2025
The authority conducted 1,661 field visits and 21 inspection campaigns during the first 10 months of 2025
Supplied

Dubai: A number of companies have been found to be in violation of The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA) regulations on selling tobacco and vape products in the emirate. ADRA is part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

In a statement on Nov 5, ADRA announced the closure of two commercial establishments, issuance of 61 warnings, and 18 violations related to non-compliance with federal laws, executive regulations, and the decisions of the UAE Cabinet as well as ADDED’s rules and circulars.

For this purpose, the authority conducted 1,661 field visits and 21 inspection campaigns during the first 10 months of 2025 to check the rules and regulations on the sale of tobacco and electronic cigarettes were being adhered to.

Violations include displaying tobacco products at checkout counters, home deliveries of these products, and sales to underage individuals.

Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “Our strong focus on providing a safe and conducive environment for business growth and consumer protection reflects ADRA’s commitment to ensuring an advanced ecosystem that meets health, safety, and environmental requirements while offering the best mechanisms to ensure goods and services are provided according to the highest international standards.”

“The limited number of violations recorded in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, compared to the total number of active commercial establishments and inspection visits, indicates a high level of compliance with laws and regulations of business activities. This also highlights the effectiveness of awareness campaigns in promoting understanding and best practices across the business sector. We will continue our efforts to foster an environment that ensures the highest standards of health, safety, and transparency. We remain committed to protecting consumer rights, intellectual property, and trademarks, which are fundamental pillars in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for talent, business, and investment,” he added.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Etihad Airways launches four new routes in 3 days

Etihad Airways launches four new routes in 3 days

2m read
UAE showcases 9 mega global events in November

UAE showcases 9 mega global events in November

4m read
Relaam is investing heavily in digitalisation and process improvements to enhance accessibility for both landlords and tenants.

Relaam ramps up UAE push, eyes GCC, global growth next

2m read
38 eateries closed by AD Food Safety since Jan 2025

Abu Dhabi shuts 38 eateries over hygiene violations

2m read