Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has warned against the promotion of electronic smoking products as safer alternatives to traditional cigarettes due to lack of scientific evidence supporting these claims.

The MoHAP also urged smokers to quit, warning against the serious health risks associated with smoking such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and mental health issues.

In a statement marking World No-Tobacco Day on May 31, the Ministry emphasised that it has set a comprehensive strategy to curb tobacco use and create a smoke-free environment. This strategy includes a national program specifically designed to reduce tobacco consumption, which aligns with the national health indicators.

The Ministry highlighted that the UAE has become a member of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2005, solidifying its position as a leading nation in the region and globally in tobacco control efforts. The agreement includes measures aimed at reducing tobacco demand as well as curtailing its production and distribution.