Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has made a qualitative achievement in global judicial indicators, particularly in the time periods specified for litigation. During the first quarter of this year, the ADJD reported an average of 33 days for resolving cases in first instance courts and 32 days in appellate courts.

This significant milestone was achieved through the department’s innovative efforts to streamline judicial processes.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the ADJD’s Undersecretary, attributed this success to the department’s forward-looking vision and commitment to modernising its systems.

This is in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

By implementing best practices and continuously improving the judicial system, the ADJD aims to enhance its competitiveness and support the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in judicial efficiency.

Key achievements in Q1 2024:

Litigation Period Reduction: The average time to decide cases in first instance courts was 33 days, while appellate courts averaged 32 days.

Complaint Reduction: The department saw an 83.4 per cent decrease in complaints compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Online Services: The ‘Estafser’ (Inquire platform) achieved a 96 per cent completion rate for inquiries within 3 working days.

Remote Judicial Requests: Over 235,619 remote judicial requests were completed.

Video Sessions: 16,570 video sessions were conducted for criminal cases and 137,949 for civil cases.

High Completion Rates: The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Cases Court had a 98 per cent completion rate for 4,640 cases, the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court had a 99% completion rate for 4,495 cases, and the Abu Dhabi Labour Court had a 99 per cent completion rate for 758 cases.

Public Prosecution: Issued 11,553 criminal orders and resolved 53,246 cases.

Criminal Courts: Issued 35,704 criminal rulings.

Notary Public Services: Completed 20,810 notary public transactions, 14,724 certification transactions, and 1,374 marriage contract transactions.