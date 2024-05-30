Beijing: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is committed to working with its Arab neighbours to support and enhance Arab-Chinese cooperation in a way that serves the aspirations of all sides.

Sheikh Mohamed was speaking at the opening session of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held on Thursday in Beijing. The UAE President - who is on a two-day state visit to the People's Republic of China - attended the meeting alongside China's President Xi Jinping and several Arab leaders and senior officials.

In his address, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude to President Xi for hosting and chairing the meeting, and noted his appreciation for the efforts made in preparation for the event.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his confidence that China, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, will continue to see continued development and growth, and will work to enhance Arab-Chinese joint cooperation and efforts in the near future.

Sheikh Mohamed remarked that the Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum comes at a time when the world needs to unite and show solidarity to face common challenges. He emphasised that the UAE believes that concerted efforts, collaboration, and international cooperation are the best ways to advance countries, meet the aspirations of their peoples, and ensure a prosperous future for coming generations.

The UAE President also noted that the meeting was taking place amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which is leading to dire humanitarian conditions for its residents. This situation, he said, underscores the importance of Arab-Chinese cooperation alongside international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, provide protection for Gaza's residents, and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the urgent need to pursue a just and comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution.

Sheikh Mohamed further stated that the meeting represented the distinguished relations between China and Arab countries and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to elevating Arab-Chinese cooperation to greater heights.

In conclusion, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence that the outcomes of the meeting will strengthen the level of coordination and enable ongoing cooperation between Arab countries and the People's Republic of China.

Upon his arrival at the meeting venue earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and China's President Xi Jinping posed for an official photograph, and the two leaders also participated in a group photo of the heads of delegations participating in the meeting.