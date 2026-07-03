Learn. Practice. Compete. Grow. VI Markets launches VI Academy, the ultimate financial learning experience

Interactive learning, trading simulation, AI to help users navigate financial markets
As financial literacy becomes increasingly important in today's digital economy, VI Markets launched VI Academy, a next-generation platform that makes financial education more accessible, interactive, and rewarding for learners at every stage of their investment journey
Powered by technology developed by DHC, VI Academy brings together expert-led financial education, interactive assessments, artificial intelligence, and a realistic trading simulator in one seamless mobile experience. The platform is designed to help users move beyond theory and gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to navigate financial markets with greater understanding.
As interest in investing continues to grow across the region, VI Academy addresses the increasing demand for accessible, high-quality financial education by providing users with a personalized learning journey available anytime and anywhere.
"At VI Markets, we believe that knowledge is one of the most powerful investment tools," said Talal Al Najmi, Chief Executive Officer of VI Markets. "VI Academy was created to help people learn, practice, and grow in a way that is engaging, accessible, and relevant to today's financial landscape. Our vision is to empower individuals with the confidence and understanding they need to make informed financial decisions and take control of their financial future."
Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, VI Academy offers a growing library of educational content in Arabic and English, covering topics such as financial markets, trading fundamentals, technical analysis, fundamental analysis, capital management, and risk management.
Each lesson is supported by interactive assessments that allow users to test their knowledge, receive detailed explanations, and track their progress over time. Through a points-based system and educational leaderboards, users can compete with fellow learners and stay motivated throughout their learning journey.
A standout feature of the platform is its integrated Trading Simulator, which enables users to gain practical market experience without financial risk. Every user begins with 1,000 VC, the platform's virtual currency, allowing them to practice buying and selling assets in a market environment that reflects real-world trading conditions.
The simulator provides an opportunity to explore strategies, understand market behavior, and build confidence before participating in live markets. Users can also compare their performance through dedicated trading leaderboards that recognize progress and achievement.
At the heart of the platform is an AI-powered assistant developed by DHC, providing instant support and educational guidance in both Arabic and English. Available 24 hours a day, the assistant helps users understand financial concepts, answer market-related questions, and access relevant learning resources whenever they need them.
"VI Academy represents the future of digital learning in financial services," said a spokesperson from DHC. "By combining artificial intelligence with structured education and practical application, we have created an experience that makes learning more interactive, more engaging, and ultimately more impactful. We are proud to partner with VI Markets on a platform that empowers individuals to build financial knowledge with confidence."
Available on both iOS and Android, VI Academy reflects VI Markets' commitment to empowering individuals through education, innovation, and technology. By bringing together learning, practice, and intelligent support in one platform, VI Academy is helping create a more informed and confident generation of investors.