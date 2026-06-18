UAE launches upgraded Edu Hub to simplify university admissions process

AI platform helps students apply, track and choose courses easily
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has launched an updated version of its registration and admissions platform, Edu Hub, aimed at making the university application process easier and more efficient for students across the UAE.
The platform, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to support students throughout their higher education journey, from exploring academic programmes to submitting applications and tracking admission decisions.
According to the ministry, the updated platform brings together data from both school and higher education systems, helping students make informed decisions about their academic future.
The new version features a simpler user interface and dedicated dashboards for students, schools and higher education institutions. It is designed to reduce procedures and improve the overall admissions experience.
Her Excellency Amani Al Bannai, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Operations at MoHESR, said the updates are part of ongoing efforts to improve student services and support the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy programme.
“The upgraded platform allows students to easily update and modify their applications while simplifying admission procedures. We continue to work with our partners to use modern technology and integrated data to improve the student journey at every stage,” she said.
Edu Hub allows Grade 10 and Grade 11 students to explore universities and academic programmes early and plan their future studies.
Students in Grade 12 and above can complete the entire admission process online, including uploading documents and following up on admission results. The platform also enables students to create a personal profile and apply to multiple institutions without having to enter the same information repeatedly.
The system is integrated with several government platforms, including UAE PASS, allowing data to be verified automatically and reducing the need for repeated document submissions.
Currently, 74 public and private higher education institutions are registered on the platform, including the UAE’s three federal universities: United Arab Emirates University, Higher Colleges of Technology and Zayed University.
The ministry said more institutions are expected to join the platform in the future, with over 40,000 students expected to benefit during the current phase.
To support the rollout, MoHESR has also introduced a dedicated support system for universities, including technical and business support teams, communication channels and regular coordination meetings.
The ministry said Edu Hub is a key part of its efforts to improve operational efficiency, simplify procedures and enhance the student experience while supporting the development of a modern and future-ready higher education system in the UAE.