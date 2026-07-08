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GlobeMed Gulf and Mubadala Health Dubai sign strategic cooperation agreement to enhance healthcare access for insured members

Signing marks milestone in GlobeMed Gulf's strategy to expand access to quality healthcare

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GlobeMed Gulf and Mubadala Health Dubai sign strategic cooperation agreement to enhance healthcare access for insured members

GlobeMed Gulf, a leading healthcare benefits management company in the UAE and Mubadala Health Dubai, a key pillar within M42’s world-class portfolio of healthcare providers, have announced a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility and improving the patient experience in Dubai.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in GlobeMed Gulf's strategy to expand access to quality healthcare for insured members. By partnering with Mubadala Health Dubai, GlobeMed Gulf not only strengthens its provider network in the UAE, but also connects GlobeMed’s extensive regional network of insurers, employers and their insured members across the MENA region to one of the country's leading integrated healthcare ecosystems.

Through this strategic partnership, eligible members will benefit from seamless access to Mubadala Health Dubai’s comprehensive range of services: from diagnostics and day surgery to pediatrics and rehabilitation – all delivered through a tried, tested, and trusted, multidisciplinary model of care.

During the signing ceremony, Nada Majdalani, CEO of GlobeMed Gulf, said: "Expanding access to quality healthcare has always been at the heart of GlobeMed Gulf's mission. Our collaboration with Mubadala Health Dubai represents a significant step forward in realizing that mission by giving insured members seamless access to preventive, personalized healthcare that supports better outcomes and healthier communities."

Safeya Al Maqtari, CEO of Dubai and Northern Emirates at M42 added:

“Together, GlobeMed Gulf and Mubadala Health Dubai are establishing a stronger, more fortified healthcare ecosystem that enhances patient access, optimizes healthcare costs, and reinforces the UAE's position as the leading healthcare hub in the GCC and beyond.”

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