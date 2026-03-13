Fun things to do in the UAE this weekend

Fiestas, films and family beach days as the UAE eases back into weekend plans
It’s been a difficult stretch across the UAE lately, and many plans understandably took a back seat. But as things begin to settle and the weekend rhythm returns, the city is slowly finding its pace again. If you’re ready to step out — even just for a few hours — there are some easygoing ways to do it. Think a relaxed indie film, a lively rooftop fiesta, or a family day that keeps the kids busy while you get a proper break. Nothing too overwhelming, just good places to reconnect with friends, family or a bit of normal weekend fun.
Every day is jam-packed full of fun, with arts, crafts, exciting games and science experiments at our Spring Camp, with 8 venues to choose from across the UAE! Camp is held from 8.30am to 2 pm daily, from the 9th to the 20th March. Prices start at 150 dirhams! Exclusive 10 per cent off for Gulf News readers: Use code “gulf10” in park to redeem.
Take advantage of our great Eid offer - buy any 2 hour pass and get a 3rd hour absolutely free - available 19th - 22nd Marchat the majority of the locations. At Nad Al Sheba and Mercato, kids receive free popcorn with every full day ticket purchased.
For more details see www.airmaniax.com and www.streetmaniax.com
If your idea of a good weekend plan involves switching your phone to silent, Cinema Akil has you covered. The beloved Alserkal Avenue cinema has launched daytime screenings under the banner Here, Together, inviting people to drop in, watch a film and slow the pace for a while. Expect a thoughtful mix of titles, from animation favourites like Spirited Away to international cinema you probably won’t catch anywhere else. There’s even a “pay what you can” seat option, making it a welcoming spot for anyone needing a quiet moment in the dark.
Price: Pay what you can (community seats available)
When: Weekends, 10am–5pm
Where: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue
Some Fridays call for a quiet dinner. Others call for friends and raucous laughter. Luchador’s weekly Fiesta Mexicana falls firmly in the second category. The Palm Jumeirah rooftop fills with the sounds of a live Latino band while trays of bites and beverages do the rounds. The crowd usually ends up dancing somewhere between the tacos and the skyline views. It’s loud, cheerful and exactly the kind of energy a Friday night deserves.
Price: From Dh149 (unlimited beverages)
When: Every Friday, 7pm–10pm
Where: Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah
Parents, consider this your weekend survival plan. Centara Mirage’s daycation gives families full access to its waterpark, private beach and kid-friendly zones — without the commitment of an overnight stay. The lazy river and slides will keep younger guests busy for hours, while Camp Safari runs games and crafts that buy parents a rare moment of peace. There’s even arcade action for teens and dining credit included for when everyone inevitably gets hungry. Essentially, it’s a mini holiday squeezed neatly into a single day.
Price: Dh220 per adult (Dh170 redeemable on food and beverages); Dh110 per child (Dh70 redeemable on food and beverages)
When: Daily until April 2026
Where: Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Dubai Islands