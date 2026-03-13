Fun things to do in the UAE this weekend

It’s been a difficult stretch across the UAE lately, and many plans understandably took a back seat. But as things begin to settle and the weekend rhythm returns, the city is slowly finding its pace again. If you’re ready to step out — even just for a few hours — there are some easygoing ways to do it. Think a relaxed indie film, a lively rooftop fiesta, or a family day that keeps the kids busy while you get a proper break. Nothing too overwhelming, just good places to reconnect with friends, family or a bit of normal weekend fun.