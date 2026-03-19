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Abu Dhabi Police urge residents to follow home surveillance camera rules

Residents urged to respect privacy when installing home CCTV, Abu Dhabi Police say

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Abu Dhabi Police urge residents to follow home surveillance camera rules

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, have urged residents to comply with regulations governing the installation and use of home surveillance cameras, as part of a public awareness campaign launched under the slogan “Be Reassured.”

The capital police said the initiative aims to enhance safety and security while ensuring the protection of personal privacy.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police said home surveillance cameras are used to capture images and record video for monitoring purposes and to document incidents, helping create a safer residential environment when installed appropriately.

Residents are urged not to publish any footage or images captured by home surveillance systems on social media or other platforms, stressing the importance of storing recordings securely to prevent misuse.

Authorities also cautioned against positioning cameras in ways that could infringe on the privacy of neighbouring homes or private areas within residences.

Abu Dhabi Police also recommended installing cameras in appropriate locations such as entrances and exits, parking areas, storage spaces, children’s play areas and external perimeters, while ensuring installations comply with privacy considerations.

The police further advised residents to use licensed companies for the installation and maintenance of surveillance systems, choose cameras that support smart connectivity and night vision, activate motion detection features and regularly maintain equipment to ensure effectiveness.

Authorities also highlighted the importance of protecting system passwords, regularly updating security credentials and avoiding sharing access details with others.

“Security is a shared responsibility and a fundamental right for everyone,” the statement said, urging the public to follow best practices to help maintain community safety. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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