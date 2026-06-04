PureHealth launches AI-focused medical university campus in Greece

New Athens campus will train future healthcare professionals in AI and medicine
PureHealth has announced the launch of the University of Nicosia campus in Athens, Greece, introducing a new model of healthcare education focused on artificial intelligence, digital health and data analytics.
The new campus aims to prepare future healthcare professionals to work in advanced and technology-driven healthcare systems.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials from Greece, Cyprus and the UAE, including Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Nikos Christodoulides and Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Greece.
Senior executives from PureHealth, the University of Nicosia and leaders from the education and healthcare sectors also attended the event.
Officials said the university is part of PureHealth’s wider strategy to connect healthcare, research and education under one system. The initiative will support the exchange of medical expertise and training standards between the UAE, Cyprus and Greece.
Dr Al Dhaheri said the project reflects the strong partnership between the UAE and Greece and highlights cooperation in healthcare, education and innovation.
Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, said healthcare systems are changing rapidly as technology and artificial intelligence become more connected to clinical practice.
She said the university represents a long-term investment in developing future healthcare talent and supporting research and innovation.
The university will focus on combining traditional medical education with artificial intelligence and real-world healthcare experience.
Panagiotis Skandalakis, President of the Council of UNIC Athens, said the university aims to create a new approach to medical education by integrating AI directly into the curriculum.
Officials added that students will train in environments where research, technology and clinical care work together closely. They will also gain hands-on experience through PureHealth’s healthcare network in Greece, which serves more than 1.3 million patients every year.
The university is also expected to support talent exchange programmes with institutions in the UAE, helping students and healthcare professionals gain international experience.
The launch comes as Europe faces a growing shortage of healthcare workers, with estimates showing the region could face a shortage of up to one million healthcare professionals by 2030.
Officials said the new campus will help address this challenge while supporting the development of future-ready healthcare systems powered by innovation, artificial intelligence and advanced medical training.
The initiative also supports the UAE’s wider goals under the “We the UAE 2031” vision and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, which focus on innovation, healthcare development and global partnerships.