UAE screens 5,500 couples as premarital genetic testing cuts high-risk marriages
Dubai: More than 5,500 Emirati couples have undergone premarital genetic testing at Emirates Health Services facilities since the programme became mandatory in January 2025.
Emirates Health Services said 5,506 couples had completed the genetic test by the end of May 2026, with 5,294 found to be genetically compatible, representing 96.1 per cent of cases. A further 212 couples, or 3.9 per cent, were found to be genetically incompatible, according to Emarat Al Youm.
Of the incompatible cases, 95 involved couples who were related, accounting for 44.8 per cent of all incompatibility cases.
Dr Karima Al Raisi, Director of Primary Healthcare at Emirates Health Services, said the premarital genetic test had become a central pillar of efforts to prevent hereditary diseases and reduce the risk of passing them on to future generations.
She said the service had also helped raise public awareness, with the proportion of genetically incompatible couples choosing to proceed with marriage falling from around 90 per cent when the programme was first introduced to 75 per cent in 2026, a drop of 15 percentage points.
The decline, she said, reflected growing understanding among couples of the importance of genetic screening and counselling in making informed health decisions before marriage.
Since August 2025, genetic counselling linked to the service has been offered virtually, reducing the need for repeated visits to health centres. Couples now attend only for laboratory testing, while premarital screening certificates are issued electronically through the EHS app.
Emirates Health Services provides the premarital genetic testing service through 21 health centres across the UAE. Results are usually issued within 10 to 14 working days, while positive cases are referred to qualified doctors and genetic specialists for counselling.
EHS said genetic counselling is an essential part of the screening system, helping couples understand test results, the likelihood of hereditary disease transmission and available medical options.
As part of wider awareness efforts, EHS held 27 customer councils across the UAE in 2025, published 10 awareness posts on social media and conducted seven television and radio interviews to explain the importance of genetic testing before marriage.
EHS has also trained 53 doctors in genetic counselling in cooperation with UAE University, as part of efforts to build national expertise in medical genetics and improve the quality of specialised services.
The UAE made genetic testing mandatory for Emirati citizens planning to marry from January 2025, following a decision by the Emirates Genome Council.