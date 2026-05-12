Iran's Ghalibaf insists on 14-point proposal as ‘only path forward’

Parliament speaker says ‘no alternative’ to Iran’s proposal for resolving stalled talks
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament), issued a firm statement asserting that the US has no viable alternative but to accept Iran's 14-point proposal for resolving the ongoing conflict.
“There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal," Ghalibaf posted on X.
“Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another. The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it.”
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply .
Ghalibaf's latest message underscores Tehran’s strategy: project resolve, appeal to economic self-interest in Washington, and frame resistance as defense of national rights.
The statement comes amid heightened tensions following a period of direct military confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel that began in late February 2026.
US and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian facilities, prompting Iranian responses, including actions affecting regional shipping and proxies.
A fragile ceasefire has held tenuously, but negotiations for a permanent resolution have been complicated by deep mistrust on both sides.
Iran and the US have been exchanging proposals, often through intermediaries like Pakistan, to end hostilities.
The US floated a framework (reportedly involving 14 points or a related memo) emphasizing Iran's nuclear program limits, restrictions on missile capabilities and regional proxies, and other security measures.
Iran responded with its own 14-point counterproposal, which prioritises:
A swift end to the war (within 30 days, according to Iranian media).
Guarantees against future US or Israeli attacks.
Withdrawal of US forces from Iran's periphery.
Lifting of sanctions and release of frozen Iranian assets.
War reparations.
An end to hostilities in Lebanon and other fronts.
A new mechanism affirming Iranian sovereignty or influence over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.
President Donald Trump has publicly rejected elements of Iran’s response as “totally unacceptable”, describing the ceasefire as being on “life support” and maintaining firm demands on core issues like uranium enrichment.
Ghalibaf, an ex-IRGC official, prominent conservative figure and former presidential candidate, serves as one of the Islamic Republic's key voices on both domestic and foreign policy.
His English-language posts have drawn attention for their direct engagement with international audiences.
In recent months, he has repeatedly warned against negotiations under threat and emphasised Iran's readiness to respond to perceived aggressions.
In framing Iran's 14-point plan as representing "the rights of the Iranian people," Ghalibaf aims to portray Iran's stance as defensive and legitimate under international norms, while shifting the narrative of economic pain onto the US.
Iran has faced significant internal pressures from the conflict, including economic strain and reported job losses, but maintains that prolonged US intransigence will backfire through higher energy prices and military costs.
The tweet elicited mixed responses online, with supporters praising Iran's "reasonable" position and critics, including Iranian opposition voices abroad, accusing the regime of speaking for itself rather than the people and calling for regime change.
US officials and allies continue to stress the need for verifiable limits on Iran's nuclear program and proxy activities.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint.
Iran has previously signaled it could restrict passage in response to blockades or pressure, moves that would spike global oil prices and impact American consumers directly — aligning with Ghalibaf's taxpayer warning.
As of May 12, 2026, diplomacy continues through backchannels, even as Trump claims the ceasefire is on "life support after rejecting Iran's counterproposal", and prospects for a breakthrough appear dim without major concessions.
Analysts note that mistrust, domestic politics in both countries complicate any deal.
Iran insists its proposal addresses legitimate security and economic grievances, while the US maintains that Tehran must abandon ambitions seen as threats to regional stability.
It’s unclear whether Ghalibaf’s hardline posture leads to renewed talks, or further escalation remains to be seen in the coming weeks.