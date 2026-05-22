Solitaire Jewels unveils the most popular diamond engagement ring styles in Dubai right now

The oval cut has overtaken every other diamond shape among modern brides
If there is one diamond shape defining how modern brides choose their engagement ring in 2026, it is the oval diamond ring. Global industry data shows oval-cut diamonds now account for one in four engagement ring purchases — nearly overtaking the round brilliant for the first time in history. In Dubai, Solitaire Jewels says the shift has been even sharper.
“Two years ago, round diamonds led our engagement ring enquiries by a wide margin,” says the founder of Solitaire Jewels, whose private boutique is in Gold & Diamond Park, Dubai. “Today, more than one-third of the brides who walk in — or reach us on WhatsApp — ask for an oval. It elongates the finger, it photographs beautifully, and at equal carat weight, it looks visibly larger than a round. Once a bride sees that difference on her hand, the decision makes itself.”
In response, Solitaire Jewels has launched several new oval diamond engagement ring designs across its collection — from classic solitaire settings with baguette side stones to elegant marquise-band designs, all crafted in 18-karat gold. Every centre stone is a GIA-certified natural diamond, a distinction the brand considers non-negotiable.
“We only use GIA-certified natural diamonds because GIA is the most trusted grading laboratory in the world,” the founder explains. “When a bride wears a GIA-certified stone, she knows exactly what she has — the cut, the clarity, the colour are all independently verified. And unlike lab-grown alternatives, a natural diamond holds its value. It becomes something she can pass down, not just wear.”
The new oval collection is available at Solitaire Jewels’ boutique in Dubai, and at its Kuwait location in Zahra Complex, Salmiya. Clients across the GCC can also access the brand’s Design Your Own service, selecting their preferred oval diamond and setting remotely or in person at the boutique.