Solitaire Jewels unveils the most popular diamond engagement ring styles in Dubai right now

“Two years ago, round diamonds led our engagement ring enquiries by a wide margin,” says the founder of Solitaire Jewels, whose private boutique is in Gold & Diamond Park, Dubai. “Today, more than one-third of the brides who walk in — or reach us on WhatsApp — ask for an oval. It elongates the finger, it photographs beautifully, and at equal carat weight, it looks visibly larger than a round. Once a bride sees that difference on her hand, the decision makes itself.”