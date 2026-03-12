GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Kate Winslet set for Lord of the Rings prequel? All we know about The Hunt for Gollum

The Middle-earth "dream team" is officially back in action

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Instagram/kate.winsletoffical

Kate Winslet might just be putting aside the Na’vi blue for a bit, and ready to wreak havoc in the Lord of the Rings universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winslet is eyeing a role in the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. While details on her character are being kept tight, the production is reportedly kicking off later this year.

The film is shaping up to be quite a reunion. Andy Serkis is set to return to the director's chair and suit up once more as Gollum, the character everyone hates but secretly loves, because whew, what a character. With Peter Jackson producing, the Middle-earth "dream team" is officially back in action.

Everything we know about the film

Set chronologically between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring, the film centers on Aragorn’s desperate quest to track down Gollum before Sauron’s forces get their hands on him.

  • Release date: currently eyeing a December 2027 theatrical debut.

  • The legacy: The original trilogy remains a cinematic titan, racking up 17 Academy Awards (including that historic Best Picture sweep for The Return of the King).

  • The Anime connection: This follows the 2024 release of the anime prequel The War of the Rohirrim, proving that the hunger for Tolkien’s lore is stronger than ever.

It's still unclear if Winslet could play an elf, a hardy-shield maiden, or maybe just someone new. Nevertheless, her involvement adds strong star power to the next chapter of the most influential fantasy franchise in history.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Friday Sermon, March 6: My Lord, Make This Land Secure

Friday Sermon, March 6: My Lord, Make This Land Secure

7m read
The former England captain lives in Dubai with his family

“I feel very secure” says Dubai resident Rio Ferdinand

2m read
Prince William, Kate Middleton at BAFTA Awards 2026 (Photo/Reuters)

Spotted: Prince William, Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs

2m read
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam (L) with her husband and film producer Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam set for special cameo

1m read