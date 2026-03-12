Kate Winslet set for Lord of the Rings prequel? All we know about The Hunt for Gollum

The Middle-earth "dream team" is officially back in action
Kate Winslet might just be putting aside the Na’vi blue for a bit, and ready to wreak havoc in the Lord of the Rings universe.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winslet is eyeing a role in the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. While details on her character are being kept tight, the production is reportedly kicking off later this year.
The film is shaping up to be quite a reunion. Andy Serkis is set to return to the director's chair and suit up once more as Gollum, the character everyone hates but secretly loves, because whew, what a character. With Peter Jackson producing, the Middle-earth "dream team" is officially back in action.
Set chronologically between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring, the film centers on Aragorn’s desperate quest to track down Gollum before Sauron’s forces get their hands on him.
Release date: currently eyeing a December 2027 theatrical debut.
The legacy: The original trilogy remains a cinematic titan, racking up 17 Academy Awards (including that historic Best Picture sweep for The Return of the King).
The Anime connection: This follows the 2024 release of the anime prequel The War of the Rohirrim, proving that the hunger for Tolkien’s lore is stronger than ever.
It's still unclear if Winslet could play an elf, a hardy-shield maiden, or maybe just someone new. Nevertheless, her involvement adds strong star power to the next chapter of the most influential fantasy franchise in history.