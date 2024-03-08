Hollywood actress Kate Winslet revealed her private struggle with an eating disorder earlier in her career, and how she “never told anyone about it”.
She highlighted how compliments on weight loss can be problematic.
In an interview with The New York Times magazine, she said: People in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight.”
“And that is one thing I will not let people talk about (now). If they do, I pull them up straight away,” she added.
Expressing concerns about the increasing use of weight loss medications, Winslet indicated her lack of knowledge about Ozempic and her shock upon learning its appetite-suppressing effects.
“This sounds terrible,” she said. “Let’s eat some more things!”