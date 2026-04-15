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Martha Stewart’s life heads to screen with Cate Blanchett in lead role

Project expected to trace Stewart’s journey from businesswoman to global lifestyle mogul

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Cate Blanchett takes on role of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart in new film
Cate Blanchett takes on role of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart in new film

Dubai: Academy Award-winning actor Cate Blanchett is set to portray lifestyle icon Martha Stewart in an upcoming biopic.

The project, reportedly titled Good Thing, draws its name from Stewart’s signature catchphrase and is expected to chronicle her rise from domestic tastemaker to media mogul.

The film will be directed by Janicza Bravo, best known for her critically acclaimed work on Zola, with a script penned by Ricky Tollman.

While official studio confirmation is still pending, the casting news emerged through Stewart herself. Speaking at a red carpet for the New York premiere of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary, a documentary about Italian fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli., she hinted that Blanchett was attached to the role, adding that she had been “hearing rumors” about the project.

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Blanchett’s involvement feels less like a surprise as she is widely regarded as one of the most versatile performers of her generation, she has built a career on embodying complex real-life figures, from Elizabeth I in Elizabeth to Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, the latter earning her an Academy Award.

Fans online are thrilled about the news some sharing that this could win Blanchett her third Academy award.

According to fans online Stewart’s life offers strong material for a film. A self-made billionaire, she built a vast lifestyle empire and turned everyday homemaking into a global brand.

At the same time, her journey has not been without controversy. In 2001, she was involved in an insider trading case that led to a prison sentence, an episode that became one of the most talked-about moments of her career.

The biopic also comes at an interesting time. Stewart has previously criticised a documentary about her life for focusing too heavily on her legal troubles, saying it did not reflect the “joy” and full scope of her experiences. With that in mind, Good Thing could offer a more balanced and nuanced look at her story.

However, as of now details about production timelines and release remain under wraps.

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