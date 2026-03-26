Another Lord of the Rings film? Stephen Colbert's new announcement leaves fans wary

Colbert admitted that he’s been sitting on this idea for years but simply didn't have the bandwidth to balance a daily show with the demands of the Shire. "As much as I love it, I knew I couldn't do that film and do the show at the same time," he explained, as quoted by BBC. With his schedule cleared starting this summer, he finally "scraped his courage into a pile" to pitch the idea to Jackson, who was immediately on board.