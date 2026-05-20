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Xi greets Putin at Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Xi and Putin underscore strategic ties and growing energy cooperation during Beijing talks

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, shaking hands with the Russian leader outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of bilateral talks.

Xi and Putin highlighted their countries’ strategic partnership and expanding energy cooperation during talks in Beijing on Wednesday, days after a visit to China by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of more than 40 cooperation agreements covering areas including trade, technology and media exchanges. They also emphasised growing trade ties, particularly in oil and natural gas, and reiterated their shared positions on several international issues.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Xi said relations between China and Russia had reached “the highest level in history”. The two sides also agreed to extend a friendship treaty first signed in 2001.

Putin described the energy sector as a key driver of economic cooperation between the two countries. He said Russia continued to play an important role as a supplier of energy resources, while China remained a major consumer.

According to Chinese state media, Xi also stressed the need for a “complete cessation of hostilities” in the Middle East.

Video: AFP

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