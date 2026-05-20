Putin meets Xi as Trump delays Iran strike and Gulf tensions deepen

Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, seeking to underline their unshakeable alliance in the wake of Donald Trump's visit to the Asian superpower economy.

Trump had been received with pomp last week but left without major breakthroughs including on help with reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Putin also arrives in Beijing weakened by years of its war on Ukraine, as sanctions by Western powers put the squeeze on Russian energy revenues.