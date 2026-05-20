Putin meets Xi as Trump delays Iran strike and Gulf tensions deepen

UAE intercepts drones as Trump pauses Iran strike and China hosts Putin talks
Highlights
Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, seeking to underline their unshakeable alliance in the wake of Donald Trump's visit to the Asian superpower economy.
Trump had been received with pomp last week but left without major breakthroughs including on help with reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Putin also arrives in Beijing weakened by years of its war on Ukraine, as sanctions by Western powers put the squeeze on Russian energy revenues.
The US Senate has advanced a measure seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to launch future military action against Iran without congressional approval, passing the procedural vote 50–47.
The UN Security Council members strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, and emphasised the grave risks associated with targeting nuclear facilities.
The UAE also joined the Council members in calling for ensuring full accountability.
JD Vance told reporters he is “not certain” a deal with Iran will materialise, as cited "fractures" within Iran’s leadership, adding that Tehran’s negotiating position remains "unclear" amid mixed signals from different power centres in the country.
Vance, however, said he remains sufficiently optimistic to keep working toward an agreement as diplomatic efforts continue alongside military pressure.
US President Donald Trump stated that he has paused a planned military attack on Iran, saying he would "hold off" for a “limited period of time” to allow for ongoing negotiations — even as he warns a new strike could happen soon if talks fail.
Trump said he was reportedly “an hour away” from ordering a fresh assault before postponing it, and suggested the delay could last “two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week — a limited period of time.” He stressed the pause is temporary because “we can’t let them have a new nuclear weapon.”
The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that over the past 48 hours, UAE air defence systems successfully detected and intercepted six hostile drones that attempted to target civilian and vital areas in the country.
US Central Command said its forces continue 'total enforcement' of the U. blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity, reporting that 89 commercial vessels have now been redirected to ensure compliance.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said the operation aims to stop the flow of commercial traffic into and out of Iranian ports, as part of ongoing enforcement measures in the region.
The command added that vessels are being diverted in coordination with maritime operations designed to restrict sanctioned shipping routes linked to Iran.
Day 81: Iran’s position 'unclear', deal 'uncertain': VP Vance
Day 80: Trump says 'holding off on attack on Iran tomorrow'
Day 79: Trump says 'clock is ticking' for Iran
Day 78: Iran plans new Strait of Hormuz toll system
Day 77: Israel and Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days: US
Day 76: World leaders call for security in Strait of Hormuz
Day 75: Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Xi
Day 74: Iran signals potential 90% Uranium enrichment
Day 73: Trump calls Iranian response 'totally unacceptable'
Day 72: 'As of today, Tehran’s restraint is over': Iran official
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan
Day 70: US fires on Iran tankers as talks hang in balance
Day 69: Iran creates agency to control shipping at the Strait of Hormuz
Day 68: Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
Day 67: 'Project Freedom' paused 'for a short period': Trump
Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones