Flying to Dubai for gold shopping? How much can you legally carry back to India

India-bound passengers buying gold in Dubai must follow strict limits and duty rules
Dubai: Gold prices have eased from their record highs and, with holiday travel picking up, Dubai’s gold souqs are once again drawing large numbers of Indian tourists. Many shoppers are asking the same question: how much gold can you actually carry back to India without paying duty?
Indian male passengers returning from abroad may carry up to 20 grams of gold jewellery valued up to ₹50,000 duty-free. Female passengers may carry up to 40 grams valued up to ₹1,00,000. Children under 15 can also carry up to 40 grams as gifts or ornaments, provided the correct documentation is shown. These limits apply to jewellery, not gold coins or bars.
Indian customs rules allow travellers who have stayed abroad for more than six months to bring up to one kilogram of gold in their baggage, provided they pay the applicable duty. Amounts beyond the duty-free jewellery allowance are taxed on a sliding scale, starting from around 3% for small excess quantities, rising to about 6% for moderate amounts, and reaching up to 10% for quantities above 100 grams.
The allowance applies to gold jewellery, coins, and bars, but travellers must carry invoices and purity certificates to show customs officials on arrival. Those carrying gold above the exemption limits are required to declare it at the Red Channel in Indian airports. Failure to declare dutiable gold can lead to confiscation, penalties, and legal consequences under the Customs Act, 1962.
Retailers emphasise that rules can vary depending on an individual’s residential status and time spent outside India. “We always advise customers to check the latest regulations online or with the concerned authorities before travelling, as the allowance for carrying gold to India depends on an individual’s residential status and the duration of stay abroad. Customs rules are updated periodically, so it’s best to refer to official government sources for the most accurate information,” one jeweller said.
The rush for gold buying in Dubai is not new. Tourists often find prices more competitive than in India, largely because of differences in duty and tax structures. Dubai is an international gold trading hub with minimal import duty and no GST on bullion, keeping retail prices closely aligned with global spot rates. In India, higher import duties and GST add to the final price, widening the gap during periods of strong demand.
Shoppers in Dubai often cite variety as another draw, from lightweight daily-wear 22-karat pieces to 24-karat investment jewellery. But experts say it pays to be methodical when purchasing. Buyers are advised to check hallmarks, verify the daily gold rate, understand making charges, and review return policies. Travel-related rules should also be kept in mind, particularly for those planning multiple purchases across visits.
Retailers in Dubai say interest typically rises ahead of wedding and festival seasons, with tourists viewing the city’s gold market as a chance to secure competitive pricing and a wider design range. That enthusiasm is likely to remain, but travellers will need to stay updated and ensure they comply with customs rules on arrival back in India.
