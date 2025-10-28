Why Dubai gold remains cheaper than India and what buyers should know before they shop

Dubai’s low taxes, global designs and purity standards keep gold prices competitive
Dubai: Gold buyers heading to Dubai continue to find better value compared to India, even though both countries follow the same international benchmark for gold prices. The difference lies not in the global rate, but in the way taxes, duties, and making charges are applied across the two markets.
“Yes, Dubai gold prices are generally lower compared to India,” said Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels. “Dubai is an international gold trading hub that imports gold from across the world with minimal import duties and no sales tax on bullion. In India, gold attracts higher import duties and local taxes, which increase the overall retail price.”
The emirate’s position as a global centre for gold trading gives it a structural advantage. Buyers also gain from the city’s diverse design ecosystem and strict purity standards. “Most jewellery in India is locally manufactured, so design options are largely traditional,” Dhanak explained. “Dubai offers a far wider selection, from Italian, Turkish, and Singaporean craftsmanship to Arabic and Indian designs, all available under one roof. This combination of price transparency, global variety, and guaranteed purity is what makes Dubai one of the most preferred destinations for gold buyers.”
Industry experts say that while the international gold rate is the same in both countries, what makes the difference for shoppers is the additional charges. “Generally, gold prices in Dubai are slightly lower than in India, even though both follow the same international gold rate,” said Anuraag Sinha, Managing Director of Liali Jewellers. “However, the key difference lies in the additional costs, not the base gold rate itself.”
In India, import duties and Goods and Services Tax (GST) can add significantly to the final cost. Dubai, on the other hand, has minimal import duty and no GST, which keeps prices close to the international spot price. Ramesh Vora, Chairman of Bafleh Jewellers, said the highly competitive retail environment also helps. “The UAE has minimal import duty, no GST, and a very competitive market, which keeps prices close to international gold rates,” he said. “Making charges are also lower and negotiable. People buy gold from Dubai for the better value, wide design variety, and assured purity, every piece is hallmarked and sold at transparent daily rates.”
Travellers returning to India often seek clarity on how much gold can be brought back without paying duty. The limit depends on several factors, including gender, age, and time spent abroad.
According to Sinha, “Male Indian passengers returning from abroad may carry up to 20 grams of gold jewellery valued up to ₹50,000 without paying customs duty. Female passengers may carry up to 40 grams of gold jewellery valued up to ₹1,00,000 duty-free. Children under 15 may also bring up to the 40-gram limit as gifts or ornaments with relevant documentation.”
Vora noted that regulations can change and that travellers should verify details with customs authorities before flying. “We recommend that the customer check with the concerned authorities to double-check, as rules and regulations can change over time and may also depend on the residential status of the individuals,” he said. Dhanak also advised caution, adding that “the allowance for carrying gold to India depends on an individual’s residential status and the duration of stay abroad. Customs rules are updated periodically, so it’s best to refer to official government sources for the most accurate information.”
Despite its reputation as one of the most trusted gold markets in the world, experts say buyers should still make informed decisions when purchasing jewellery in Dubai.
“Wherever you buy jewellery in Dubai, the purity is guaranteed, so customers can buy with complete confidence,” Dhanak said. Still, Sinha recommends that shoppers keep a few things in mind to get the most value. “Always ensure the piece is hallmarked by the Dubai Municipality, which certifies the gold’s purity,” he said. He also suggests verifying the daily gold rate, understanding making charges, and checking the jeweller’s return and exchange policy.
“Buyers should not make decisions based on price alone,” Sinha added. “They should be aware of travel limits, know what they are buying, and explore variety, not just value.”
Vora shared a similar view, advising buyers to “check purity and hallmark and buy only from certified jewellers.”
In summary, Dubai remains one of the world’s most transparent and competitive gold markets. The combination of low taxes, global designs, and strict regulation continues to draw shoppers from India and beyond, ensuring that gold buying in Dubai is not just about price, but about trust and choice.
