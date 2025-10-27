UAE gold prices fall further as global rates drop again

24K gold slips to Dh491.50 per gram in Dubai, marking second straight day of decline
Dubai: Gold prices fell further below the Dh500 mark for the purest 24-karat variant, following a 1% decline in global prices and signaling the possibility of more reductions ahead.
In Dubai, 24-karat gold traded at Dh491.50 per gram on Monday morning, while 22-karat stood at Dh455 per gram. This marks the second consecutive day that prices have dropped to these levels after the post-Diwali plunge of Dh30 per gram.
Retailers said demand remains steady for now as buyers adjust to the new price levels following the brief correction. (Check latest UAE gold prices , alongside prices in , , , , , and .)
On global exchanges, gold fell 1.3% to $4,060 per ounce after the weekend. The metal’s slide followed its first weekly decline since mid-August, driven by optimism surrounding progress on a potential US-China trade deal that reduced demand for safe-haven assets.
Both countries signaled they were nearing completion of a broad agreement as US President Donald Trump visited Asia for a series of diplomatic meetings. The anticipated deal could ease some of the economic and geopolitical risks that had previously supported gold prices.
Gold’s recent rally, which began in mid-August and pushed prices to a record high just above $4,380 an ounce last Monday, has reversed amid concerns that the market had become overbought. Prices steadied on Friday after a near 6% drop over the previous two sessions.
Investors are now reassessing whether the surge to record levels overshot fundamentals, even as the metal remains around 55% higher for the year. Continued expectations that the US Federal Reserve may implement at least one quarter-point interest rate cut before year-end continue to lend some support.
In the UAE, the latest correction offers a welcome break for shoppers after months of record highs. Retailers expect renewed consumer interest if 24-karat gold stays below Dh500 per gram.
The easing in prices could encourage pent-up demand and drive stronger sales in the coming weeks, especially among buyers waiting for a sustained dip before returning to the market.
