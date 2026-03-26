Where to celebrate Easter 2026 in the UAE: 12 best brunches and roasts from Burj Khalifa to beach feasts

Looking for some sunshine-filled mornings and a lot of laughter? Well, you might find that at Reform Social & Grill, where Easter turns into a three-day garden celebration. Set in a breezy al fresco space, this family-friendly experience is all about easygoing fun, the children can dive into Easter egg hunts, get creative with arts and crafts, and enjoy playful games, all while keeping an eye out for a special appearance from the Easter Bunny. It’s the kind of laid-back, feel-good outing where kids stay happily entertained and parents can unwind over a leisurely breakfast.