Where to celebrate Easter 2026 in the UAE: 12 best brunches and roasts from Burj Khalifa to beach feasts

Places across the UAE offer a delightful mix of festive brunches, seasonal treats
Easter is just around the corner, and so, if you’re planning a family outing or a relaxed catch-up with friends, places across the UAE offer a delightful mix of festive brunches, seasonal treats, and fun activities. From Easter egg hunts and adopt-a-bunny experiences to gourmet spreads and live entertainment, here are the top Easter brunches to check out this year:
Perched 122 floors above the city, At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa brings the season, literally.
At.mosphere promises a celebration defined by light, altitude, and a fun sense of occasion.
From starters to desserts, each dish is designed to delight:
Asparagus salad with tomato confit, parmesan, and fresh herbs
Lamb shoulder confit with sweet spices and Middle Eastern fruits
Caramel & Vanilla Floating Island to sweetly round off the meal
The menu is served from 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
When: 4th–5th April | 12:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Price: Dh 290 per adult (children dine free)
Where: At.mosphere Lounge & Bar, Burj Khalifa
It's time for festive fun at JA Hatta Fort Hotel this Easter Sunday. Café Gazebo is serving up a brunch that’s as much about experience as it is about food, with live cooking stations, an exciting Easter egg hunt for little ones, and delightful family-friendly touches, from pony rides and adopt-a-bunny moments to carnival-style games. It's for families looking to celebrate the season together in a relaxed yet fun setting.
Where: Café Gazebo, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Dubai-Hatta Road
When: Sunday, 5 April | 12:00pm – 4:00pm
Price: Dh199 per adult (soft package), Dh380 per adult (house package); Dh95 per child (ages 5–12)
How about an Easter wonderland at Ibn Majed, JA Beach Hotel? Enjoy live music from a band, DJ, and violinist, alongside a magic show, circus performances, glitter face painting, and themed games. This brunch promises festive fun for the whole family.
Where: Ibn Majed, JA Beach Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road - Mena Jabal Ali
When: Sunday, 5 April | 12:30pm – 4:00pm
Orthodox Easter: Sunday, 12 April | 12:30pm – 4:00pm
Price: Dh395 per adult (including free-flowing house beverages); Dh195 per child (ages 4–12); under 4 dine free.
You can enjoy classic British comfort dishes with stunning Marina views. The Croft’s Easter brunch features a three-course menu with favourites like Pea & Asparagus Arancini, Roasted Black Angus Striploin, Sage Butter Roasted Chicken, and seasonal desserts including Carrot Cheesecake and Chocolate Egg Tart. Kids can join in Easter egg hunts and face painting for a family-friendly afternoon.
Where: The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
When: Easter Sunday | 12:00pm – 11:00pm
Price: Starting from Dh159
For those leaning into a more elegant Easter celebration, Prime52 Steakhouse sets the scene for an elegant evening by the Marina. You can expect a thoughtfully curated three-course experience where premium cuts and refined flavours take centre stage, from the richness of Black Angus rib eye to the delicate balance of cedar wood roasted Norwegian salmon. Each dish is elevated with delicious sides like truffle mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.
Where: Prime52 Steakhouse, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Marsa Dubai
When: Easter Sunday | Evening seating
Price: À la carte pricing applies, reservations recommended
Easter can be celebrated by the shore at The Bay, where a sunlit beachfront setting and sweeping resort views set the tone for a lively afternoon. The brunch includes buffet spreads and live cooking stations serving everything from fresh seafood and vibrant seasonal salads to artisanal pizzettas and standout mains like roasted lamb, beef Wellington, and salt-crusted seabass. And, you have a live band, just what you need for festive cheer.
Where: The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road
When: Sunday, 5 April | 1:00pm – 4:00pm
Price: Dh250 (children), Dh450 per adult
For those looking to enjoy Easter treats at home or as gifts, the Mandarin Cake Shop offers handcrafted pastries and chocolate creations. Each delicacy showcases seasonal flavours and intricate design, if you're looking to gift.
Where: Mandarin Cake Shop, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road
When: 20 March – 15 April
Price: Varies by item
Looking for some sunshine-filled mornings and a lot of laughter? Well, you might find that at Reform Social & Grill, where Easter turns into a three-day garden celebration. Set in a breezy al fresco space, this family-friendly experience is all about easygoing fun, the children can dive into Easter egg hunts, get creative with arts and crafts, and enjoy playful games, all while keeping an eye out for a special appearance from the Easter Bunny. It’s the kind of laid-back, feel-good outing where kids stay happily entertained and parents can unwind over a leisurely breakfast.
Where: Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai
When: Friday 3 – Sunday 5 April | 9:00am – 12:00pm
Price: Dh79 per child (includes kids’ meal, juice, hot cross bun, and activity stamp card); parents dine à la carte
Bright, buzzy, and made for little ones with big appetites for fun, Uptown Social’s Easter Kids Brunch is all about easy, feel-good family time. Expect a lively afternoon filled with games, cheerful energy, and plates designed to keep kids happy—think their choice of mains paired with a drink, while parents can sit back and enjoy a relaxed meal alongside. It’s a fuss-free, joy-filled way to celebrate Easter, where the focus is on good food, happy kids, and a laid-back social vibe.
Where: Uptown Social, Uptown Dubai
When: Sunday, 5 April | 9:00am – 2:00pm
Price: Dh60 per child (2 main dishes + drink)
Easter at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is centred around easy, well-planned experiences for families and friends, set against its beachfront and garden surroundings. From seasonal dining and afternoon teas to kids’ activities and wellness options, there’s a good mix of ways to spend the long weekend at your own pace.
Episodes offers a limited-edition collection of Easter eggs and honey-inspired pastries, with a focus on handcrafted details and locally inspired flavours like chocolate-coated dates and truffles. Ideal for gifting or a quick festive treat.
Where: Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
When: 1 – 15 April | 10:00am – 11:00pm
Price: From Dh30 to Dh350
A seasonal take on afternoon tea with a mix of savoury bites and Easter-themed desserts, including light pastries and classic finger sandwiches.
Where: Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
When: 1 – 7 April | 2:00pm – 5:00pm
Price: Dh285 per person
Held by the pool, this brunch keeps things casual with a wide buffet selection, live music, and Easter egg hunts for kids. Guests also get access to the beach and pool, making it easy to turn brunch into a full day out.
Where: Cascades, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
When: 5 April | 1:00pm – 4:00pm
Price: Dh450 per adult
Spring is in full bloom at Hillhouse Brasserie, and this Easter weekend promises a blend of food, fun, and fresh air at the scenic Dubai Hills Golf Club. Guests can soak in the tranquil surroundings while indulging in a classic lamb roast, complete with roast potatoes, braised red cabbage, mashed potatoes, green beans, Yorkshire pudding, and gravy.
The fun doesn’t stop at the table. On the green lawns, families can enjoy a range of festive activities, from egg painting and arts and crafts to egg-and-spoon races with prizes for both kids and adults. There’s also all-day Easter colouring books and a ‘Guess the Eggs in the Jar’ competition to keep little (and big) ones entertained.
In the midst of the weekend excitement, Hillhouse Brasserie will host a weekend market in collaboration with The Duck Hook by Thrive Market on Friday and Saturday (3–4 April).
Date: 3–5 April 2026
Timings: Market – 3–4 April, 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | Lawn activities – 5 April, 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Venue: Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club
Prices: Traditional lamb roast starting at Dh125 | Lawn activities are complimentary
How about a spread of barbecued favourites, including freshly grilled burgers and hot dogs, while your furry friends are also treated to special pet menus, because no one gets left out?
For those craving a more traditional celebration, the pub’s much-loved daily roast continues to shine. Choose from succulent chicken, beef, lamb, or hearty vegan platters, all served with signature trimmings: Crispy roast potatoes, braised red cabbage, buttery mash, and airy Yorkshire puddings smothered in rich, savoury gravy.
Date: Weekend market – 3–4 April | BBQ – 4–5 April
Timing: BBQ – 2:00 pm to 10:30 pm | Daily roast – 11:30 am to 10:30 pm
Venue: The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills
Prices: BBQ menu starting at Dh 55 | Daily roast starting at Dh125