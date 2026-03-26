GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Where to celebrate Easter 2026 in the UAE: 12 best brunches and roasts from Burj Khalifa to beach feasts

Places across the UAE offer a delightful mix of festive brunches, seasonal treats

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
7 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Where to celebrate Easter 2026 in the UAE: 12 best brunches and roasts from Burj Khalifa to beach feasts

Easter is just around the corner, and so, if you’re planning a family outing or a relaxed catch-up with friends, places across the UAE offer a delightful mix of festive brunches, seasonal treats, and fun activities. From Easter egg hunts and adopt-a-bunny experiences to gourmet spreads and live entertainment, here are the top Easter brunches to check out this year:

At Burj Khalifa

Perched 122 floors above the city, At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa brings the season, literally.

At.mosphere promises a celebration defined by light, altitude, and a fun sense of occasion.

The Easter menu

From starters to desserts, each dish is designed to delight:

  • Asparagus salad with tomato confit, parmesan, and fresh herbs

  • Lamb shoulder confit with sweet spices and Middle Eastern fruits

  • Caramel & Vanilla Floating Island to sweetly round off the meal

The menu is served from 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Event details

  • When: 4th–5th April | 12:30 pm – 10:30 pm

  • Price: Dh 290 per adult (children dine free)

  • Where: At.mosphere Lounge & Bar, Burj Khalifa

JA Hatta Fort Hotel – Café Gazebo Easter Brunch

It's time for festive fun at JA Hatta Fort Hotel this Easter Sunday. Café Gazebo is serving up a brunch that’s as much about experience as it is about food, with live cooking stations, an exciting Easter egg hunt for little ones, and delightful family-friendly touches, from pony rides and adopt-a-bunny moments to carnival-style games. It's for families looking to celebrate the season together in a relaxed yet fun setting.

Where: Café Gazebo, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Dubai-Hatta Road 
When: Sunday, 5 April | 12:00pm – 4:00pm
Price: Dh199 per adult (soft package), Dh380 per adult (house package); Dh95 per child (ages 5–12)

JA Beach Hotel – Easter Wonderland Brunch

How about an Easter wonderland at Ibn Majed, JA Beach Hotel? Enjoy live music from a band, DJ, and violinist, alongside a magic show, circus performances, glitter face painting, and themed games. This brunch promises festive fun for the whole family.

Where: Ibn Majed, JA Beach Hotel,  Sheikh Zayed Road - Mena Jabal Ali 
When: Sunday, 5 April | 12:30pm – 4:00pm
Orthodox Easter: Sunday, 12 April | 12:30pm – 4:00pm
Price: Dh395 per adult (including free-flowing house beverages); Dh195 per child (ages 4–12); under 4 dine free.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites – Easter Brunch at The Croft

You can enjoy classic British comfort dishes with stunning Marina views. The Croft’s Easter brunch features a three-course menu with favourites like Pea & Asparagus Arancini, Roasted Black Angus Striploin, Sage Butter Roasted Chicken, and seasonal desserts including Carrot Cheesecake and Chocolate Egg Tart. Kids can join in Easter egg hunts and face painting for a family-friendly afternoon.
Where: The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
When: Easter Sunday | 12:00pm – 11:00pm
Price: Starting from Dh159

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites – Easter Dinner at Prime52 Steakhouse

For those leaning into a more elegant Easter celebration, Prime52 Steakhouse sets the scene for an elegant evening by the Marina. You can expect a thoughtfully curated three-course experience where premium cuts and refined flavours take centre stage, from the richness of Black Angus rib eye to the delicate balance of cedar wood roasted Norwegian salmon. Each dish is elevated with delicious sides like truffle mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.
Where: Prime52 Steakhouse, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Marsa Dubai
When: Easter Sunday | Evening seating
Price: À la carte pricing applies, reservations recommended

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira – The Bay Easter Brunch

Easter can be celebrated by the shore at The Bay, where a sunlit beachfront setting and sweeping resort views set the tone for a lively afternoon. The brunch includes buffet spreads and live cooking stations serving everything from fresh seafood and vibrant seasonal salads to artisanal pizzettas and standout mains like roasted lamb, beef Wellington, and salt-crusted seabass. And, you have a live band, just what you need for festive cheer.

Where: The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road
When: Sunday, 5 April | 1:00pm – 4:00pm
Price: Dh250 (children), Dh450 per adult

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira – Easter Creations at Mandarin Cake Shop

For those looking to enjoy Easter treats at home or as gifts, the Mandarin Cake Shop offers handcrafted pastries and chocolate creations. Each delicacy showcases seasonal flavours and intricate design, if you're looking to gift.
Where: Mandarin Cake Shop, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road
When: 20 March – 15 April
Price: Varies by item

Reform Social & Grill – Egg-stra Fun Easter Weekend

Looking for some sunshine-filled mornings and a lot of laughter? Well, you might find that at Reform Social & Grill, where Easter turns into a three-day garden celebration. Set in a breezy al fresco space, this family-friendly experience is all about easygoing fun, the children can dive into Easter egg hunts, get creative with arts and crafts, and enjoy playful games, all while keeping an eye out for a special appearance from the Easter Bunny. It’s the kind of laid-back, feel-good outing where kids stay happily entertained and parents can unwind over a leisurely breakfast.

Where: Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai
When: Friday 3 – Sunday 5 April | 9:00am – 12:00pm
Price: Dh79 per child (includes kids’ meal, juice, hot cross bun, and activity stamp card); parents dine à la carte

Uptown Social – Kids Brunch Easter Edition

Bright, buzzy, and made for little ones with big appetites for fun, Uptown Social’s Easter Kids Brunch is all about easy, feel-good family time. Expect a lively afternoon filled with games, cheerful energy, and plates designed to keep kids happy—think their choice of mains paired with a drink, while parents can sit back and enjoy a relaxed meal alongside. It’s a fuss-free, joy-filled way to celebrate Easter, where the focus is on good food, happy kids, and a laid-back social vibe.

Where: Uptown Social, Uptown Dubai
When: Sunday, 5 April | 9:00am – 2:00pm
Price: Dh60 per child (2 main dishes + drink)

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental – An Easter Escape of Indulgence and Discovery

Easter at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is centred around easy, well-planned experiences for families and friends, set against its beachfront and garden surroundings. From seasonal dining and afternoon teas to kids’ activities and wellness options, there’s a good mix of ways to spend the long weekend at your own pace.

Signature Easter pastries at Episodes

Episodes offers a limited-edition collection of Easter eggs and honey-inspired pastries, with a focus on handcrafted details and locally inspired flavours like chocolate-coated dates and truffles. Ideal for gifting or a quick festive treat.
Where: Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
When: 1 – 15 April | 10:00am – 11:00pm
Price: From Dh30 to Dh350

Episodes Easter afternoon tea

A seasonal take on afternoon tea with a mix of savoury bites and Easter-themed desserts, including light pastries and classic finger sandwiches.
Where: Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
When: 1 – 7 April | 2:00pm – 5:00pm
Price: Dh285 per person

Cascades Easter Family Brunch

Held by the pool, this brunch keeps things casual with a wide buffet selection, live music, and Easter egg hunts for kids. Guests also get access to the beach and pool, making it easy to turn brunch into a full day out.
Where: Cascades, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
When: 5 April | 1:00pm – 4:00pm
Price: Dh450 per adult

Easter fun and feasts at Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills

Spring is in full bloom at Hillhouse Brasserie, and this Easter weekend promises a blend of food, fun, and fresh air at the scenic Dubai Hills Golf Club. Guests can soak in the tranquil surroundings while indulging in a classic lamb roast, complete with roast potatoes, braised red cabbage, mashed potatoes, green beans, Yorkshire pudding, and gravy.

The fun doesn’t stop at the table. On the green lawns, families can enjoy a range of festive activities, from egg painting and arts and crafts to egg-and-spoon races with prizes for both kids and adults. There’s also all-day Easter colouring books and a ‘Guess the Eggs in the Jar’ competition to keep little (and big) ones entertained.

In the midst of the weekend excitement, Hillhouse Brasserie will host a weekend market in collaboration with The Duck Hook by Thrive Market on Friday and Saturday (3–4 April).

Event details

  • Date: 3–5 April 2026

  • Timings: Market – 3–4 April, 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | Lawn activities – 5 April, 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

  • Venue: Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club

  • Prices: Traditional lamb roast starting at Dh125 | Lawn activities are complimentary

Easter BBQs and roasts at The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills

How about a spread of barbecued favourites, including freshly grilled burgers and hot dogs, while your furry friends are also treated to special pet menus, because no one gets left out?

For those craving a more traditional celebration, the pub’s much-loved daily roast continues to shine. Choose from succulent chicken, beef, lamb, or hearty vegan platters, all served with signature trimmings: Crispy roast potatoes, braised red cabbage, buttery mash, and airy Yorkshire puddings smothered in rich, savoury gravy.

Event details

  • Date: Weekend market – 3–4 April | BBQ – 4–5 April

  • Timing: BBQ – 2:00 pm to 10:30 pm | Daily roast – 11:30 am to 10:30 pm

  • Venue: The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills

  • Prices: BBQ menu starting at Dh 55 | Daily roast starting at Dh125

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

How Al Jazira Poultry sets pace with innovative ranges

How Al Jazira Poultry sets pace with innovative ranges

2m read
Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025.

Former prince Andrew arrested over misconduct

3m read
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after attending the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor on April 20, 2025.

Britain’s ex-prince Andrew leaves Windsor home

2m read
City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

8m read