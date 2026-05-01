The space features a minimalist design, with grey walls, a few tables, and small decorative plants. Behind the counter works barista Kajetan Grzelczak, who was hired not by a human manager, but by an AI system named “Mona,” powered by Google’s Gemini.

Grzelczak noted that managing orders is not Mona’s strongest skill. To highlight this, he jokingly created a “wall of shame” displaying some of the AI’s unusual purchases, such as 10 litres of cooking oil and 15 kilograms of canned tomatoes—items that do not match the café’s menu.

Customers can place orders either through Mona or directly with staff. Inside the café, a large screen displays real-time data on revenue and finances, while a phone allows customers to interact with the AI manager. The project is an experiment by San Francisco-based startup Andon Labs.

According to Hanna Petersson from the company’s technical team, the goal is to explore how AI might shape the future workplace. The AI was given control over the café, including leasing, menu creation, supplier selection, and staffing. Mona even posted job listings, conducted interviews, and hired employees.

While the pay is competitive, Grzelczak says the AI frequently contacts him outside working hours and overlooks time-off requests. Addressing such challenges is part of the experiment, which has already attracted dozens of curious visitors each day.

Video and inputs : AFP