Sharjah: A number of government departments in Sharjah have held a meeting to ensure safety of visitors to the desert areas of Sharjah as winter approaches.

Residents and tourists take advantage of the cooler months to head to the dunes for picnicking, camping, off-roading and sightseeing.

Colonel Hamid Al Jallaf, director of the Central Region Police Department, chaired a coordination meeting to discuss the readiness of Sharjah Police in collaboration with strategic partners, including municipalities of the Central Region, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Public Works Department, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and the police’s Special Tasks Department, Traffic and Patrols Department, and Media and Public Relations Department.

Col Al Jalaf confirmed plans to raise the community’s safety awareness and reduce dangerous practices such as dune bashing and disturbing residents of nearby residential areas with noisy vehicles and motorcycles.