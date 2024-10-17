Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Thursday announced the start of its much-anticipated temporary winter camping season, running from October 21, 2024, until the end of April 2025.

The civic body also announced who can register for a permit and how.

It said the designated location for this season’s temporary camps is in Al Aweer. The location offers a secure and well-equipped environment for families and individuals to enjoy Dubai’s unique desert landscape during the cooler months, the municipality said.

“In line with the Municipality’s ongoing commitment to providing outstanding services and ensuring the happiness and well-being of residents and visitors, the camping experience is tailored for comfort, safety, and enjoyment,” it stated in a press release.

Special priority has been given to People of Determination, with reserved spaces near the front of the camping area to ensure easy accessibility.

Commercial zones

Dubai Municipality has also set up dedicated commercial zones where local businesses can apply for permits to offer camping supplies and related services. Business owners are encouraged to explore investment opportunities through the official Dubai Municipality website.

To maintain the highest safety standards, Dubai Municipality will issue permits to campers, outlining the boundaries and specific requirements for setting up camp. Permit holders can design their camps within the allotted space, provided they comply with safety regulations and limit activities to camping and family-related events. Camps must be fenced, and unauthorised use or structures outside of the permit limits will not be allowed.

The Municipality’s partners from the Government sector entities will also have designated spaces, allowing them to establish camps suited to their needs.

Engineer Abdullah Al Shizawi, Director of the Building Activities Control Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “As we welcome the winter season, Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with strategic partners such as Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Civil Defense, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, is committed to ensuring a smooth, safe, and enjoyable camping experience. We extend our thanks to our partners for their essential contributions to this initiative and remind all campers to adhere to the safety regulations in place.”

Camping safety requirements

Dubai Municipality has outlined key safety requirements that all campers must follow, including compliance with the public health and safety standards, maintenance of site cleanliness, fire safety measures, including the mandatory use of fire extinguishers, a ban on fireworks, speed limits of 20 km/h for sand bikes within the camping area, and prohibition of flashlights and loudspeakers.

How to apply for a permit

Registration for winter camping is now open. Applications can be submitted via the following platforms:

Dubai Municipality website

Dubai Now app (Google Play, App Store)

Dubai Building Permit System on the Build in Dubai website