Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has invited community members to participate in the third round of the Sports and Physical Activity Survey.
The initiative aims to support continuing efforts to measure physical activity among community members, assess current levels of physical activity against WHO standards, and identify barriers that prevent individuals from engaging in physical activity or sports.
Trends
The survey helps monitor annual changes and trends in the sports sector, while also encouraging community members to participate in physical activities and contributing to the creation of a healthy society. It also provides a comprehensive overview that aids in developing policies, programmes, and initiatives to support the physical activity system in the emirate.
Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said: “The third round of the survey represents a continuation of efforts, alongside our partners, to analyse and monitor data around physical activity and sports in the emirate, which will help identify patterns of sports behaviour adopted by community members. The survey also helps identify needs and coordinate with relevant authorities to enhance sports facilities, improve the overall quality of life, and foster a healthier, more active community.”
Activity level
Al Balooshi added: “The survey includes key axes that include understanding the physical activity of participants, their satisfaction with sports facilities, impressions of sports events, and general aspirations and perceptions. This survey is part of the department’s ongoing collaboration with partners to assess physical activity levels across various segments of society. The insights gathered will play a crucial role in guiding and developing initiatives that align with society’s needs and aspirations.”
Read More
Health lifestyle
The Sports and Physical Activity Survey is in line with the role played by the Department of Community Development as the regulatory body for the social sector in the emirate, and supports the department’s mission of promoting an active lifestyle for all.
The results of the survey will contribute to proactively identifying areas for improvement and making data-driven changes to physical activity policies and programs, with the aim of enhancing well-being and raising the quality of life in society.
How to participate
Everyone can participate in the survey via the following website: https://addcd.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bpdTmTf3OUmiAcu noting that the last date for participation in the survey is November 7, 2024.